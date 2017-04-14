Pirates get best of Hendricks, hold off Cubs rally in 4-2 win

Kyle Hendricks reacts after throwing a pitch to Gerrit Cole during the Cubs 4-2 loss to the Pirates. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Kyle Hendricks needed only eight pitches to get out of the first inning on Friday. The rest of his outing against the Pirates wasn’t nearly as smooth.

Hendricks allowed three earned runs in five-plus innings, including two in the sixth inning when the Pirates scored three times as part of a 4-2 win over the Cubs in front of 40,430 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs threatened when they loaded the bases in the eighth and ninth innings, but came up empty. Kris Bryant walked to lead off the inning and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch to give the Cubs runners on first and second with nobody out. But Pirates left-handed reliever Felipe Rivero struck out Ben Zobrist and got Addison Russell to fly out to center to climb to the cusp of getting out of the jam.

But a Jason Heyward single loaded the bases. Heyward’s head-first slide into first base beat Rivero to the bag after Heyward sent a ground ball to first baseman John Jaso. But Rivero got pinch-hitter Willson Contreras to ground into a force out at third base to squash the Cubs’ rally.

Tony Watson gave up a two-out walk to Kyle Schwarber in the ninth inning and Bryant reached on an error and then hit Rizzo with a two-strike pitch. But Zobrist grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, the Pirates strung together three straight singles off of Hendricks and reliever Justin Grimm. Pittsburgh’s sixth hit of the day was enough to chase Grimm, who allowed four earned runs last week against the Brewers in his first start of the season after capturing the National League Cy Young Award last year.

Hendricks (1-1) allowed six hits during his 91-pitch outing, struck out three and walked two.

David Freese’s RBI single off of Grimm – his second of the day – tied the game at 2. After Grimm got Jaso to fly out, Francisco Cervelli doubled in Gregory Polanco and Freese to give the Pirates the two-run advantage.

Freese finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, the second which came off Cubs reliever Hector Rondon in the eighth inning.

The Cubs didn’t have nearly as much offensive good fortune against Pirates starter Gerritt Cole, who scattered six hits over six innings and struck out five.

Schwarber’s RBI single in the fifth inning scored Javier Baez to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Baez doubled with one out with one out and then scored on Schwarber’s solid single to right field.

Freese’s RBI single in the third inning gave Pittsburgh an early 1-0 lead before a Zobrist RBI single in the fourth plated Bryant, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.