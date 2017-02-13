Renteria on White Sox trade candidates: ‘They have job to do’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There will be no getting around swirling trade rumors when White Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training Tuesday.

Left-hander Jose Quintana has been a hot topic ever since the Sox dealt Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. David Robertson also has value as a proven closer and set-up man and is at or near the contending Washington Nationals’ priority list. Some believe Robertson could go this week, if the two sides come to an agreement on prospects going to the Sox in return and the amount of salary the Nationals are willing to pay. Robertson has $11 million and $12 million on the last two years of his four-year deal, and the Sox historically are not big on eating contract dollars.

“Obviously it’s something that is swirling but for the most part, we all know that they come to the ballpark preparing for the upcoming season,” manager Rick Renteria said Monday. “It would be foolish for me to say they probably don’t have it in the back of their mind. It’s probably there but it shouldn’t be something that encompasses their every waking moment. They still have a job to do. They have to come here and prepare to get ready for the upcoming season.”

That’s what pitchers and catchers will begin doing in earnest Tuesday, taking morning physicals starting at 6 a.m. before taking the field for their first organized work. The Sox are in rebuild mode, and it seems only a matter of when, not if, some of their most valuable assets will move on.

The Washington Nationals are known to have interest in Sox closer David Robertson. (Getty Images)

“If there are any obstacles or annoyances that occur, we will do the best we can to kind of minimize those,” Renteria said. “For the most part they are professionals. They know what they have to do. Their day to day operations are what they have to do to prepare for the upcoming season so I think we will try to focus on that.”

This is Renteria’s first year after managing the Cubs for two seasons, sitting one out and serving as 2016 manager Robin Ventura’s bench coach. He steps in with less pressure to win than Ventura had in most of his five seasons. In rebuild mode, and with Sale and Eaton already gone, the theme is the future and not the present.

“The expectation outside can be what it’s going to be,” Renteria said. “We still have to have high expectations for ourselves.

“Everyone is going to have high expectations for themselves in that clubhouse. It’s not going to change for me. Most people will say if you lay high expectations and they don’t rise to the occasion you’re setting them up for defeat. I don’t agree with that. I think you set high expectations, you allow them to go through the process and you figure out what we failed at in order to get the job done. I think that’s a part of learning how to win also.”