Report: Bears to sign QB Mark Sanchez

Patrick Finley
Mark Sanchez’s Thursday visit to Halas Hall must have gone well — the Bears are finalizing a contract to sign the veteran quarterback, per NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Sanchez, a seven-year veteran, would be an experienced presence in the quarterback room. He’s only started 10 games since 2012, but would be a sounding board for new quarterback Mike Glennon, who GM Ryan Pace declared the starter earlier this month, and a potential draftee. Sanchez would not prevent the Bears from drafting a quarterback in the first half of next month’s draft.

Sanchez was the fifth overall pick by the Jets in 2009 after playing at USC.

Sanchez spent last season with the Cowboys, going 10-for-18 for 93 yards and two interceptions. He last started in 2015, with the Eagles.

