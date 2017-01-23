Baseball 01/23/2017, 10:46pm

Reports: Cubs agree to terms with lefty Brett Anderson

Sun-Times Staff
Multiple outlets reported the Cubs agreed to terms with oft-injured left-hander Brett Anderson on Monday. Yahoo Sports reported Anderson agreed to a one-year deal that will guarantee him $3.5 million if he passes his physical. Incentives could raise the value to $10 million.

Anderson, who reportedly impressed the Cubs during a recent bullpen session in Arizona, was 1-2 with an 11.91 ERA in four appearances last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Left-hander Brett Anderson was 1-2 with an 11.91 ERA in four appearances last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. | Harry How/Getty Images

