Reports: Cubs agree to terms with lefty Brett Anderson

Multiple outlets reported the Cubs agreed to terms with oft-injured left-hander Brett Anderson on Monday. Yahoo Sports reported Anderson agreed to a one-year deal that will guarantee him $3.5 million if he passes his physical. Incentives could raise the value to $10 million.

Anderson, who reportedly impressed the Cubs during a recent bullpen session in Arizona, was 1-2 with an 11.91 ERA in four appearances last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.