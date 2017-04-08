Reynaldo Lopez says he’s ready to pitch for White Sox

BOSTON — Reynaldo Lopez believes he’s major-league ready.

The White Sox probably agree. Now it’s a matter of when the Class AAA Charlotte right-hander gets the call.

“Yes absolutely, I feel I am ready mentally and physically to pitch in the majors,” Lopez said Friday.

Talking on a conference call a couple of days after being named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the month for July, Lopez — who appears to be the most major league ready of the Sox’ highly rated prospects — admits his patience has been tested.

“Yes it has been a little difficult because you dream about pitching in the majors,” Lopez said through interpreter Billy Russo. “And when you’re doing your job and things are going well you want to be there right away. But you also have to be patient, and that is one of the things I’m trying to show — that I can be patient, too.”

For Lopez, who got a promotion from AAA to the Nationals last season, it’s not a matter of if he’ll get called up but when. His turn on four days rest would come Sunday when the Sox wrap up a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, but struggling veteran Mike Pelfrey is penciled in to start for the Sox. A possible landing spot for Lopez could be next week when the Sox host the Royals.

López, 23, went 0-1 with a 2.10 ERA (7 ER/30.0 IP), 38 strikeouts and a .183 (20-109) opponents average over five starts in July for Charlotte. He recorded double-digit strikeouts on July 16 vs. Gwinnett (12) and July 26 vs. Columbus (10).

Rated by MLB.com as the No. 59 prospect in baseball, Lopez is 6-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 innings. He was acquired by the Sox with right-handers Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning from the Nationals in exchange for outfielder Adam Eaton on December 7, 2016.

“I’ve been working on my focus on the game,” Lopez said. “Also how to execute the best pitches in different game situations.

“All my pitches are good. It’s a matter of keeping my head in the game, don’t lose my focus and understand game situation.”

Class A Winston-Salem outfielder Eloy Jiménez and Charlotte infielder Jake Peter were named co-players of the month for July.

Jimenez, 20, batted .356 with seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games in July with the Dash after being acquired by the Sox with right-hander Dylan Cease and first baseman Matt Rose from the Cubs in exchange for left-hander José Quintana on July 13.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Jimenez is currently rated by MLB.com as the No. 7 prospect in baseball.

“The trade was motivation for me,” Jimenez said. “After the trade I thought about it and realized maybe I have to work harder.”

As is normally the case for prospects, Jimenez did not anticipate being dealt but he seems to have taken it in stride.

“When the trade happens you have to accept it,” he said. “Then you analyze the options and I said, ‘Maybe this is the best for me and I can be on the fast track here to reach the majors,’ and that’s how I took it.”

Jimenez might get promoted to AA Birmingham before the season ends.

“Honestly all I want is to reach the majors and be the best of the best. That’s why I work hard and hustle when I’m here because my goal is to be an elite player in the majors.”

Peter, 24, batted .364 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs and 13 RBI. The Sox picked him in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

“Everything is kind of coming together at the right time,” Peter said.

The Sox rebuild has created some buzz among the prospects, Peter said.

“It’s great,” he said. “We’re bringing in a lot of talent and making a lot of moves. I’s gong to create more competition and everyone is pushing each other.”