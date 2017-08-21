Bears kicker Roberto Aguayo ridiculed by ex-Bucs teammates

New kicker Roberto Aguayo did not make a good first impression with the Bears on Saturday.

Talk about kicking someone when they’re down.

This hasn’t been a good season so far for Roberto Aguayo, the Bears newly acquired kicker from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A week ago, the Bucs gave their second-round draft pick from a year ago the boot. The Bucs are featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” so millions were able to watch as Aguayo was given his walking papers.

The Bears quickly claimed the talented but erratic young kicker to give him a second chance. Aguayo did not make a good first impression during Saturday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. In the fourth quarter with the Bears trying to extend their 17-14 lead, Aguayo tried a 49-yard field goal that had more twists and turns than a Six Flags rollercoaster. It missed badly.

It seems Aguayo’s former teammates took notice. On Sunday, the rookies put on a skit for the rest of the team in the organization’s auditorium, according to the Tampa Bay Times. They displayed a humorous list of “10 Things You Won’t See During Camp.” No. 9 on the list: “Roberto making his kicks … Roberto making the team … You know what, nevermind.”

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted the list to Instagram but has since removed it.