Rodon throws 4 scoreless innings, fans 5 in spring debut

TEMPE, Ariz. — White Sox manager Ricky Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper want to see Carlos Rodon take the next step. For them, that would be more efficiency, as in fewer pitches allowing for deeper outings.

“He tends to get a very elevated pitch count early,” Renteria said. “Five innings, he’s already at 100 pitches sometimes. At six innings, he’s at 110 or 115. We want him to become more efficient, trust his stuff a bit more.”

Rodon took a needed step Sunday just by appearing in a game, his first of the spring, as he eases into a season which begins two weeks from Tuesday. He looked more like a guy just getting his work in Sunday, including Mike Trout on his list of five strikeout victims while walking one over four four scoreless innings. The only hit against Rodon was a cue-shot single through the right side of the infield by Albert Pujols.

Rodon threw 65 pitches, 38 for strikes.

Carlos Rodon struck out Mike Trout looking in the first inning Sunday.

The plan is for Rodon to get another start in five days, Renteria said.

The hope is the pitch counts go down, perhaps by pitching to contact more.

“His ball has explosive life that moves on both sides of the plate,” Renteria said. “We want him to attack the strike zone, let it do it’s stuff and maybe we can maybe use him deeper in the ballgame. He’s starting to show signs of who he is.”

Yoan Moncada hit his third homer of the spring in a five-run fifth against Kirby Yates, giving the Sox a 7-0 lead.

Minor trade

Minor league first baseman Brandon Dulin was acquired from the Royals for cash or a player to be named. A 12th-round Royals draft pick in 2013, Dulin, 24, posted a .254/.312/.391 slash line in 269 plate appearances in Class A last season.