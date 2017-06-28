Carlos Rodon wild in season debut, but allows no earned runs

Carlos Rodon of the White Sox delivers the ball against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Third baseman Todd Frazier stood within earshot of Carlos Rodon, so he expected to have a few calming things to offer to the 24-year-old left-hander Wednesday night.

Rodon, on the disabled list since Opening Day after working through discomfort in his shoulder area (biceps bursitis), made his first start of the season against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, and he looked anxious if where his pitches were going was an indicator.

The 2014 No. 3 overall pick in the draft, who entered with a 18-16 two-season record with a 3.90 ERA and 307 strikeouts as well as lofty expectations as an expected top-of-the-rotation starter for years to come, Rodon walked six batters and needed 94 pitches to get through five innings. He gave up two hits, both singles to Miguel Andujar in his major league debut, but plenty of hard contact, and allowed three runs.

All of the runs, scored in the first inning, were unearned because of shortstop Tim Anderson’s high throw that could have ended the first with no damage. It was Anderson’s 18th error.

But Rodon’s damage was self inflicted with three walks in the first. He threw one pitch behind the head of Didi Gregorius and another behind the head of star rookie Aaron Judge in the second.

Whether it was nervousness or just plain lack of effectiveness was unknown. Even as he was finishing with four scoreless innings to finish off his night, Rodon’s mid-90s velocity was there but he was wild in and out of the strike zone.

“If I have to call timeout every inning, I might have to do it,’’ Frazier said before the game. “For a guy like him, he’s still young and still trying to understand how to pitch in the major leagues. I think today hopefully [becomes] a good sign for him. He understands what happened in spring training was a pain in the butt. He doesn’t need to come out and get after it right away. He’s still learning. He’s a guy we’re going to look forward to in the future maybe being our No. 1 guy.’’

Maybe the best thing Frazier had to offer was making a lunging stop of a Gary Sanchez smash to start a double after Rodon had walked Judge to open the inning. Rodon’s final line: Five innings, two hits, three runs, no earned runs, six walks, two strikeouts.

“He looks good,’’ manager Rick Renteria said before the game. “He looks very calm, actually. I think he’s glad to be back. I’m sure he’s going to be excited but hopefully he’ll be able to temper it and do what he needs to do.’’

Rodon told Renteria he liked “the fire” he saw in the manager when he got ejected for the fourth time this season in a loss to the Athletics Saturday. Renteria got tossed a fifth time and third this home stand by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt while right-hander Jake Petricka was giving up five runs in the sixth (including two on Aaron Judge’s 27th homer), when the Yankees expanded their lead to 8-2. Renteria argued with Wendelstedt that he wasn’t arguing about balls and strikes, but to no avail.

Petricka would also get ejected after completing the inning, the first one in his career.

Judging by a smirk or two running across Rodon’s face while he was in the game, the lefty also had some issues with Wendelstedt’s strike zone, but such is the fallout when pitchers are missing their spots as Rodon was.

Rodon pitched 17 innings over four minor league rehab starts leading to Wednesday, the last three with Class AAA Charlotte, and was banged up for 19 earned runs. He walked nine and struck out 17.

Masahiro Tanaka gave up two runs over six innings for the Yankees.

