Ryan Hartman hat trick leads Blackhawks past Predators, 5-2

While struggling to snap out of a mid-season slump, the Blackhawks have been good at finding a way to win. They found another way Sunday night, as Ryan Hartman’s disputed goal in the third period made the difference in a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Hartman scored off a scramble when Richard Panik’s shot in front of Predators goalie Pekka Rinne popped into the air and off Hartman’s glove. Hartman was engaged with the Predators’ Mike Fisher to the right of the Predators net when the puck deflected off him.

Adding to the confusion, the net was dislodged just as the puck crossed the goal line. Upon review, officials determined the net was dislodged after the puck crossed the goal line and that Hartman did not direct the puck into the net.

The Hawks hung on from there as the Predators hit the goal post twice in a two-minute span following Hartman’s goal. Corey Crawford stopped 25 of 27 shots, but was aided by good fortune as much as his defense. Hartman added two empty-net goals in the final 1:14 to give him his first career hat trick. Hartman has scored 10 goals this season.

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (left) and Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne battle for the puck during the second period (Nam Y. Huh/AP

Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson also scored and Patrick Kane had three assists as the Hawks (26-12-5) won their third consecutive game following a stretch of five losses in six games (1-4-1). They conclude a four-game homestand against the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

It’s worth noting the Predators (17-16-7) were short-handed. Not only have they been without All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban for 11 games, but they also were missing forwards James Neal, Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson, their second-leading scorer. The Hawks were playing their fourth game without center Marcus Kruger.

Panarin gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead with a particular nasty one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Kane. It was Panarin’s 17th goal and 41st point of the season.

The lead lasted just 45 seconds, as a neutral-zone turnover led to Mattias Ekholm’s goal that tied the game 1-1. Ekholm, taking a pass from Mike Fisher, beat Corey Crawford from the left circle.

Hjalmarsson gave the Hawks the lead when he took a pass from Kane and fired a shot from the point went through an Artem Anisimov screen and past Pekka Rinne to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead at 14:04 of the first period.

It was Hjalmarsson’s fifth goal of the season. The most he’s scored in one season in eight years with the Hawks. Hjalmarsson has scored as many goals in 42 games this season as he scored in 163 games over the previous two seasons.

Kane’s second assist of the game gave him 31 assists and 43 points for the season.

The Hawks killed two penalties in the period, giving them 30-of-34 kills (88.2 percent) since Dec. 6 — seventh best in the NHL in that span. The Hawks still are 28th overall (75.9 percent).