Report: Tiger Woods had 5 drugs in system at time of DUI

The toxicology results from Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest in May show the golfer had five different drugs in his system, ESPN reports.

Woods was arrested in May after police found him asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Florida, near his home. Woods failed sobriety tests but breathalyzer tests showed no alcohol in his system.

The toxicology report revealed that Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC were all in his system the night he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods said he completed a treatment program after the arrest.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications,” Woods told E! News. “Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

Last week, Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI and guilty to reckless driving. As part of the plea, he agreed to enter a diversion program in October, which upon completion will wipe his record clean.

Because there is no longer an active criminal investigation, the toxicology reports became available and were obtained by ESPN.