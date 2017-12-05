Tim Anderson to miss weekend series

Shortstop Tim Anderson will miss the White Sox weekend series against the Padres to attend the funeral of close friend Branden Moss, 23, who was shot and killed early Sunday after he came to the aid of a man who was assaulted outside a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Sox made the announcement before their game against the Padres Friday. Anderson is expected to rejoin the Sox in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday when the team opens a 10-game road trip against the Angels.

Leury Garcia will play shortstop and lead off in Friday’s game, set for 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

According to Capt. Gary Hood of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, Moss was talking to one of the men involved in the fight when another man who was not involved shot him several times.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Anderson inscribed a tribute to Moss on his cap this week:

Anderson and Moss have been friends since high school. Anderson is the godfather of Moss’ young daughter, and Moss was the godfather of Anderson’s daughter.

A suspect is in custody.