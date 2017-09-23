Trump Twitter Saturday: Withdraws White House invite to Golden State

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and Stephen Curry (30) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals. | AP file photo/Tony Dejak

President Donald Trump has rescinded his offer for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, noting star player Stephen Curry’s reticence in making the trip.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Coach Steve Kerr had said the Warriors were to meet as a group in the coming days to decide whether to visit the White House.

General manager Bob Myers had said the Warriors have had discussions with the White House, and Golden State owner Joe Lacob also will be involved in the decision.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Myers said. “It’s not as clear as, well I assume some people think it is and some people think it isn’t. So, from our opinion, my opinion, it deserves a proper forum. It deserves the right amount of thought, and so when we make the decision we at least put in the right amount of time to make it.”

Curry had been outspoken about not attending, saying at media day Friday, “I don’t want to go . . . my beliefs stay the same.”

“Just like our country, every opinion counts and matters. Based on the conversations we’ve had in the past and what people have said to the media, to each other, I know pretty much where everybody kind of stands on it,” Curry said. “But we want to respect the opportunity to represent not only ourselves, our own beliefs, but our organization because we’re obviously in this position because we won a championship and we did something special together.

“So for us to just really take the time to understand the magnitude of this decision and the right thing to do, the right way to go about it is important.”

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant had taken the same stand.

“It’s going to be tough to change my mind,” Durant said.

Other tweets from the president on Saturday castigated Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, for McCain’s decision to oppose the latest GOP health care bill:

John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Large Block Grants to States is a good thing to do. Better control & management. Great for Arizona. McCain let his best friend L.G. down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Contributing: Associated Press