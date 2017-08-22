Twins go deep three times in Lucas Giolito’s White Sox debut

While flashing talent and potential that has given postseason-starved White Sox fans hope for the future, second baseman Yoan Moncada and right-hander Reynaldo Lopez haven’t exactly taken the Sox by storm since being called up from Class AAA Charlotte.

Moncada, the top-rated prospect in baseball, entered the Sox game against the Twins Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field with a .176/.324/.330 hitting line, weighed down by a 3-for-30 stretch in his previous eight games before he doubled in his first two plate appearances against Kyle Gibson Tuesday. In 135 plate appearances counting his cup of coffee with the Red Sox last season, Moncada has struck out 54 times, perhaps the most telling indicator he hasn’t mastered major league pitching just yet.

Lopez showcased that great arm of his in one good start against the Royals in his Sox debut but left his second start with a sore back and six runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings.

On Tuesday, the Sox unveiled 6-6 right-hander Lucas Giolito, the No. 6 prospect in the organization and No. 59 in baseball according to MLB.com. The Sox envision Giolito and Lopez manning a couple of spots in the 2018 starting rotation behind Carlos Rodon, and they were hoping to see Giolito inject some steam into the prospect train making it’s first spin through Chicago, especially on the night after 2015 first-round pick Carson Fulmer’s disastrous start against the Twins.

Lucas Giolito pitches against the Twins during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Giolito, though, got clipped for three homers – solo shots to Jorge Polanco (his third in the first three games of the series) and Kennys Vargas and a two-run shot by Eddie Rosario – and his inaugural pitching line with the Sox goes down as a lackluster six innings, four runs (all earned), four hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Giolito and Lopez, of course, were the two big gets in the December trade with the Nationals for outfielder Adam Eaton. Lopez (6-7, 3.79 ERA) was the better of the two at Charlotte, as Giolito went 6-10, 4.48 for the Knights.

“He has electric stuff, he goes out and competes and he throws the ball well,’’ said Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico, who spent most of the season with Giolito at Charlotte. “He has great composure on the mound. No matter what, I think he’s going to be very successful up here.’’

Featuring his big curve ball and a 93-mph fastball, Giolito – who made four starts with the Nationals last season — hit leadoff man Brian Dozier on the side with a 2-2 pitch but looked poised and relaxed throughout. He opened with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, before Polanco led off the fourth with a homer to right-center. Vargas led off the fifth with his long ball, and Rosario – after left fielder Leury Garcia lost Joe Mauer’s liner in the lights for a double – went deep in the sixth.

After each homer, Giolito gathered himself and finished those innings cleanly.

“Every time you go out there, the previous time that they’ve had plays a role in the comfort level they have,’’ manager Rick Renteria said before the game of the prospects cutting their major league teeth. “Most guys, especially pitchers, when they go out on the hill they’re just thinking about attacking the mitt and the sequence they’re going to use. I don’t think it really factors in that they’re in the big leagues now and facing big league hitters.

“You think more about what’s necessary to get that batter to put the ball in play or strike them out.’’

The Sox, who trailed 4-1 in the ninth, had two big opportunities to give Giolito early run support but failed. After Moncada scored on a wild pitch in the first, the Sox loaded the bases with one out in the second and with no outs in the third but did not score against Kyle Gibson (seven innings, one run, eight strikeouts), who struck out Avisail Garcia, Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson in order the third.