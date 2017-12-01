Urlacher granted custody of son after death of boy’s stepfather

Legendary former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher filed an emergency motion last week to get temporary custody of his 11-year-old son after the boy’s stepfather died “under suspicious circumstances” in his Willow Springs home last month, court records show.

Urlacher’s attorney filed the emergency petition on Jan. 4 and he was granted temporary custody of his son, Kennedy, after Ryan Karageorge died in his home on Dec. 29, 2016.

Urlacher, who now lives in Arizona, was granted custody by a Cook County judge on Jan. 9. The ruling was first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Reached via text message Thursday afternoon, Urlacher said: “I’m gonna pass right now but thank you.”