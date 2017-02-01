Vladimir Tarasenko powers Blues past Blackhawks in Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS — Underneath all the pomp and circumstance of Monday’s Winter Classic, all the talk about rain delays and possible postponements, all the pyrotechnics and family skates and throwback uniforms and alumni events, there was a game to be played. Not just any hockey game — a division game, a rivalry game, a game, a regular old hockey game.

And it was a game that the Blackhawks really wanted to win. Not just because of the big stage or even the heated rivalry with the Blues. Having limped into 2017 with four losses in their last five games, the Hawks just wanted — needed — to get a win.

Corey Crawford did everything he possibly could to get the Hawks that win, but Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in a two-minute span, including a fluky game-winner that banked in off Niklas Hjalmarsson’s skate, to lift the Blues to a 4-1 victory. The Hawks have now lost five of six, and are 1-4-0 all-time in outdoor games.

It was misting and foggy all morning, with the Gateway Arch fading in and out of the St. Louis skyline above right-centerfield throughout the day. It morphed into a steady drizzle by gametime, but the show went on. The ice conditions are rarely perfect in such events, and this one was no different. The puck was skittering about and taking funny bounces — and that worked to the Hawks’ advantage just 62 seconds into the game.

Michal Kempny scored the second-fastest goal in Winter Classic history when his one-timer from the point off an Artemi Panarin pass knuckled forward and skipped off the ice, bounding over Jake Allen’s left shoulder and into the net for a 1-0 Hawks lead. Kempny, who was scratched in nine of 10 games before returning to the lineup last week, has scored in consecutive games, the first two goals of his career.

The game was slow and sloppy from there, until the Blues tied it at 7:45 of the second period. Jay Bouwmeester swooped in behind the Hawks net and dished a centering feed to Patrik Berglund, who beat Brian Campbell to the puck and banged it past Corey Crawford. The pace — and the intensity — picked up from there, as it often does in both outdoor games and Hawks-Blues games. At one point, Crawford — who joked that he’d hit the batting cages if there were a rain delay — took a two-handed baseball swing at David Perron after Perron tripped him in the crease. And after Robby Fabbri boarded Vinnie Hinostroza, Joel Edmundson delivered a two-handed cross-check right to the recently injured back of Jonathan Toews during a post-whistle skirmish.

Crawford opened the third period by stopping a Vladimir Tarasenko breakaway, and made several other big stops as the Blues outshot the Hawks 7-0 in the first 10 minutes of the third. But Tarasenko’s pass attempt off the rush hit Hjalmarsson’s skate and slipped past Crawford, leaving Hjalmarsson to throw up his hands in anger and disbelief. Less than two minutes later, Tarasenko sniped his 18th goal of the season to give the Blues a two-goal cushion. Alex Steen added an empty-netter with 1:14 left.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus