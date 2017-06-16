Wade to talk about his style on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Monday

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade looks on from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade is scheduled to be a guest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Monday where he’s expected to tell Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about his new fashion line.

As many know, Wade isn’t afraid to be a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

At the NBA Finals earlier this week, Wade showed up looking like he walked straight out of a Gucci Mane music video.

7Rings and thee MouthPiece of a champion! #nbafinals2017 @stephenasmith @shaq A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT And who could forget this outfit, where he’s seen wearing a headband paired with chopped leggings under his basketball shorts? Happy Mothers Day to my MOTHER Pastor JoLinda Wade!!! Thank you for allowing me to be your son. I love you! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on May 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

For the time being, Chicagoans will most likely be in the presence of the style guru for another season.

The Bulls’ front office had a meeting with Wade last week and although there wasn’t an official decision as to whether or not he’ll exercise his $23.8 million player option for 2017-18, several teammates said they know which way Wade is leaning.

“He definitely sounds like a guy who’s coming back,” one Bull told the Sun-Times on Monday. “I just feel like when you’re talking about recruiting [potential free agents] and what you hope your [teammates] are working on [this summer], you’re in.”

Although nothing is confirmed, it would make sense for Wade to remain in a Bulls’ uniform for another season, considering the amount of money he’ll make if he stays compared to the perils of testing the open market.

Wade also said before he moved to the Bulls from the Miami Heat that he didn’t want to continue to uproot his three kids.