Was Jimmy Butler’s vision of conference supremacy ignored by Gar/Pax?

The Jimmy Butler drama is just not going away.

That’s unfortunate for a Bulls front office that now has to start feeling the pressure of whether they gave up becoming an Eastern Conference power a year too soon?

With the rest of the NBA universe now catching up on the Kyrie Irving-Butler connection that was first reported in the Sun-Times on June 20, there’s now more evidence that Butler indeed saw a path to conference supremacy, which was possibly ignored by general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson.

The Sun-Times learned Monday that following his June meeting with Gar/Pax, Butler had plans to first fly back from Europe the night before free agency began to help with what he thought would be an expected meeting with then-free agent Kyle Lowry.

If the Bulls couldn’t have talked Lowry into taking far less money to join them – a likely scenario – Butler’s real hope was that Irving – with whom he became very close through Team USA – would be able to push a trade from Cleveland to join Butler in Chicago.

The Sun-Times first reported the Irving-Butler connection on June 20, writing:

“Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA mates, letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially with the latest drama unfolding in Cleveland.

“Through back channels, Irving let it be known that he’d be interested in coming to Chicago.

“Clearly the asking price for Irving would be too rich for the Bulls, so a third team would have to be brought into the mix.’’

ESPN reported last week that Irving now had informed the Cavaliers that he wanted to be traded, and he listed four teams: Miami, San Antonio, New York and Minnesota.

Coincidentally, Chicago was on that list before Butler was traded on draft night, and obviously that’s now why the Timberwolves have surfaced as one of the four destination spots.

What the latest Irving news did bring to light once again was the he said-he said going on before Butler was moved.

Butler and multiple sources indicated that the three-time All-Star left the Gar/Pax meeting feeling like not only was he going to remain a Bull, but that they were all on the same page in trying to add Lowry or Irving.

A source said that Butler really had his sights on Irving because the point guard didn’t need the ball in his hands all the time, and was the perfect outside threat for Butler’s drive-and-kick game. Plus, it would severely weaken the Cavs.

On top of that, Butler thought they could add a third piece to the mix in 2018, as Dwyane Wade’s player option of $23.8 million would be off the books.

“I said a lot of things about the future that if I could control it I would do this,’’ Butler said on a Bill Simmons Podcast last week, referring to that final meeting with Gar/Pax. “Maybe I was told some things that I took as, ‘You might be here.’ ‘’

Sources told the Sun-Times Butler felt completely lied to, especially by Forman, leading up to the trade, but Forman said in a text to the newspaper, “Absolutely false! Never talked to Jimmy again after John and I had our meeting with him several weeks prior to the draft.’’

What’s become obvious now is someone was lying.

Enjoy the rebuild.