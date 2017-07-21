Watch: Sergio Garcia injures shoulder after angrily swinging at a bush

Sergio Garcia showed his temper on the course at the 146th Open Championship Friday.

Garcia didn’t have a strong first round, shooting 73 Thursday at the Royal Birkdale golf course in Southport, England. But things got interesting in the second round with Garcia.

Garcia managed to get his ball out of the gorse, but wasn’t able to handle his emotions. He took his golf club and slammed it into a tall bush before grabbing his right shoulder.

Update: This is how Sergio hurt his right arm. Took a swipe at the gorse … and the gorse won. #TheOpen
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds his shoulder as he prepares to play from the rough on the 10th hole during his second round on day two of the Open Golf Championship.

“It wasn’t very smart. To be totally honest, I thought I was done,” Garcia told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. “It was a little sore on the next tee. I got a little bit of work done on the 8th tee. Fortunately it started loosening up as the round went on. It still feels a little bit sore.”

Despite injuring himself, Garcia bounced back. He went on to shoot a 1-under 69, which put him at 2 over for the tournament. Garcia was seven back of the leaders at the end of his round.

