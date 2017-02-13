Velma Watson switched and lifted her game to win the Section 2 sectional of the 56th Beat the Champions with an 818 series at Hillside Bowl. Joseph Diaz hung on to win the men’s side with a 798.
“I started with the Alpha Crux, then went to the Brunswick [Mastermind] Strategy,’’ said Watson, a retired forklift operator from Chicago who advanced from Hillside. “I went 30 clean. I was happy with that.’’
The switch in the fifth frame of the second game helped her clean up with 239, 258 and 276 to go with 45 pins of handicap.
“The reason I changed is that I couldn’t get right grip on the ball, for some reason I kept losing it,’’ she said.
Diaz opened strong. He rolled a 269 in the first game, then nailed the front nine before leaving the 2 pin on the 10th ball in the second game for a 279.
“I got a lot of practice during the week and it paid off today, I was carrying the first two games and was able to stick around for the last game,’’ said Diaz, a 22-year-old Chicagoan who works at a North Side Walgreens.
His last game was an 183 to go with 67 pins of handicap.
The top seven women and top six men advanced from Section 2 to the BTC finals.
The other sectionals are next weekend. This year the top prize in the finals for both the women’s and men’s champions is $7,500.
Janet Kulovitz, an administrative assistant from Tinley Park, advanced to yet another BTC finals with a third-place 709 with only eight pins of handicap. Three years ago, she finished third in the finals.
Stephanie Thompson, a Palatine woman who works at Home Depot, built a 743 for second off an opening 287, her highest game.
Other women advancing were Diane Thorne-Bakker, an office manager from Chicago; Racquel Wilson, an assembler from Westchester; Patricia Martin, a CTA bus operator from Burbank; and Tahisha Plane, who advanced from her home center.
Dean Caprini, of Darien, had the highest scratch score of 778 on games 279, 269 and 230. Other men advancing were Parris Faulkner, a Chicagoan who works for Blue Cross Blue Shield; Henry Burns, a Chicago mail carrier; Julian Galarea, a Chicagoan working at Walgreens; and Jeromy Wicklund, a Arlington Heights man who survived a handicap adjustment for the final qualifying spot.
BTC is a handicapped charity tournament put on by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association with the Sun-Times as the media sponsor. It has raised more than $2.8 million for charity, so far.
Below are the individual results:
Sunday’s results
Section 2 Sectional
Hillside Bowl
(Seven women, six men, advance to the finals, pending verificiation)
Men
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HDP–TOT
Joseph Diaz, Forest 269-279-183-67–798
Dean Caprini, Woodridge 279-269-230-0–778
Parris Faulkner, Town Hall 247-227-232-37–743
Henry Burns, Town Hall 194-225-238-81–738
Julian Galarea, River Grove 237-226-210-59–732
Jeromy Wicklund, Stardust 190-232-257-37–716
Michael Dugan, Rolling 232-245-237-0–714
John Beniacs, Stardust 165-209-212-121–707
Jim Smith, Elk Grove 234-235-184-51–704
William Farrell, Striker 235-193-234-37–699
Alan Higueros, River Grove 228-219-242-0–689
David Peterson. Circle 182-175-236-91–684
Harry Brown, Forest 164-181-195-137–677
Marquis Fields, Hillside 212-265-190-0–667
Robert Jucovics, Suburbanite 186-166-206-113–671
Mark Chosice, River Grove 228-169-222-51–670
Bob Rood, Elk Grove 248-228-192-0–668
Phillip Karides, Rolling 186-195-189-97–667
Jose Nieves, Elk Grove 226-246-183-8–663
Matt Hammer, Circle 174-233-245-10–662
Johnny Kocovsky, Rolling 225-191-215-21–652
Robert Trotter, Stardust 212-174-175-91–652
James Easter, Hillside 159-168-222-102–651
Jason Wiese, Woodridge 246-201-202-2–651
Chris Kelley, Rolling 204-220-226-0–650
Russell Parker, Circle 202-156-190-102–650
Darren Patrick, Town Hall 155-181-220-94–650
Will Butler, Suburbanite 180-222-210-37–649
Willie Johnson, Town Hall 183-210-188-67–648
Bob Bittke, Woodridge 220-188-212-27–647
Miguel Jones, Hillside 228-206-204-8–646
Tom Meehan, Rolling 208-176-159-102–645
Thomas Lusk, Woodridge 169-212-209-54–644
Gary Fowler, Forest 169-191-223-56–639
Brandon Gerdzunas, Stardust 211-159-209-56–635
Chris Jakubczak, River Grove 209-162-179-78–628
Donald Holmes, Elk Grove 175-209-237-0–621
Ewell Thompson III, Woodridge 166-161-193-99–618
Matthew Petkus, Forest 166-164-212-72–614
Brandon Bibro, Rolling 168-231-196-18–613
Taran Weaver, Hillside 213-136-211-51–611
Eddie Brown, Hillside 126-202-155-124–607
Harry Alfred, Town Hall 244-203-154-0–604
Michael Anthony Kingston, Striker 173-178-1219-32–600
Ben Harris, River Grove 183-183-160-72–598
Wesley Brown, Hillside 177-177-159-83–596
John Bishof, Stardust 145-178-148-124–595
Sell Knox, Hillside 256-166-173-0–595
Ryan Segal, Circle 125-188-164-118–595
Chuck Smaczny, River Grove 151-138-147-159–595
David Thurnall Sr, Wood Dale 166-179-178-70–593
Bob Bialk, River Grove 169-202-161-59–591
Scott Householder, Striker 206-162-155-64–587
Erik Linsner, Woodridge 175-161-173-78–587
Christopher Barth, Stardust 129-197-195-64–585
Philip Savullo, Elk Grove 148-115-209-86–558
Steve Nottke, Forest 154-175-136-91–556
Larry Cunningham, Wood Dale 156-159-231-8–554
Daniel Curtis, Stardust 170-145-167-72–554
Don Schuster, Wood Dale 179-169-206-0–554
Michael Dlhy, Suburbanite 183-177-139-51–550
Jack Schodrof, Suburbanite 131-175-169-59–534
Arnie Syversen, Elk Grove 173-172-171-18–534
Mark Nichols, River Grove 159-161-126-75–521
Women
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HDP–TOT
Velma Watson, Hillside 239-258-276-45–818
Stephanie Thompson, River Grove 287-165-202-89–743
Janet Kulovitz, Rolling 212-264-225-8–709
Diane Thorne-Bakker, Rolling 165-215-181-137–698
Racquel Wilson, Town Hall 211-184-198-99–692
Patricia Martin, Rolling 177-177-140-183–677
Tahisha Plane, Hillside 170-168-195-137–670
Malika Manouzi, Striker 191-183-162-132–668
Janis Dickerson, Town Hall 237-239-168-16–660
Teresia Price, Hillside 173-145-188-151–657
Patty Guerra, Stardust 180-159-157-159–655
Zephrya Freeman, Hillside 238-183-219-13–653
Virginia Herron, Forest 181-177-169-126–653
Angela Golden, Hillside 146-162-161-180–649
Linda Province, Circle 164-167-169-148–648
Patrice Turner, River Grove 182-193-164-108–647
Ledell Barton, Forest 157-186-160-140–643
Michelle Holmquist, Elk Grove 132-160-122-226–640
Maureen Haralamos, Woodridge 179-171-212-75–637
Cindy Windsor, Suburbanite 124-152-169-191–636
Lucille Coulombe, Striker 188-168-171-105–632
Shirlinda Briggs, Town Hall 181-159-148-143–631
Alicia Salibellas, Town Hall 158-114-165-194–631
Rena Hardy-Jackson, Hillside 144-165-144-175–628
Violet Rodriguez, River Grove 187-185-146-110–628
Deborah Emery, Stardust 124-135-132-221–612
Kelli Braun, Elk Grove 157-147-170-137–611
Kimberly Tate, Hillside 201-172-217-16–606
Rebeca Stone, Suburbanite 128-152-88-237–605
Laura Matusiak, Rolling 128-158-164-153–603
Diane Zollicoffer, Town Hall 141-178-188-91–598
Leigh Coglianese, Stardust 166-164-167-99–596
Kathy Wolfe, Rolling 87-135-126-243–591
Peaches Staats, Rolling 103-114-121-243–581
Lisa Karides, Rolling 160-146-149-124–579
Christine Coleman, Town Hall 154-122-175-126–577
Vicki Hobscheid, Wood Dale 153-204-210-10–577
Alva Cunningham, Town Hall 123-141-144-164–572
Shannon Sorrento, Wood Dale 132-157-145-137–571
Valerie Matyskela, Forest 120-125-135-180–560
Bena Jennings, Woodridge 139-128-112-178–557
Marilyn Troutman, River Grove 145-136-134-132–547
Terri Dejong, Elk Grove 136-133-138-132–539
Kathleen Carlson, River Grove 117-142-108-164–531
Pamela Marase, Forest 139-114-117-156–526
SCHEDULE
SECTIONALS
Saturday, Feb. 18: Section 4/Will County, Palos Lanes, Palso Hills, men 10 a.m., women 2 p.m. . . . Fox Valley, Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19: Section 3, Waveland Bowl, Chicago, 10 a.m.
FINALS
Sunday, March 5: Men’s finals, Arena Lanes, Oak Lawn, noon
Sunday, March 12: Women’s final, Bluebird Lanes, Chicago, noon