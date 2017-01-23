White Sox invite 19 to spring training

The White Sox announced Monday they have agreed to terms on minor-league contracts with free agents Geovany Soto, Anthony Swarzak, Blake Smith, Everth Cabrera, David Holmberg, Cory Luebke, Cody Asche and Roberto Pena.

All eight players received non-roster invites to spring training. The Sox also extended invitations to 11 players from within the organization to major league camp: Spencer Adams, Zack Burdi, Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer, Brian Clark, Jace Fry, Matt Purke, Zack Collins, Nicky Delmonico, Danny Hayes and Courtney Hawkins.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14, which is three weeks from Tuesday. The first full-squad workout will take place on the 18th.

Swarzak, 31, spent five seasons with the Twins and part of 2015 season with the Indians and also played in Korea before returning to the majors with the Yankees last season (5.52 ERA over 31 innings).

Michael Kopech was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the trade for Chris Sale.

Here is information of the 19 players, courtesy of the White Sox.

RHP Spencer Adams: Rated by MLB.com as the No. 7 Prospect and Baseball America as the No. 9 Prospect in the White Sox organization; selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.

INF Cody Asche: Appeared in 371 games with Philadelphia from 2013-16; selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.

LHP Aaron Bummer: Made a combined 15 relief appearances between the Arizona Rookie League White Sox, Advanced Rookie Great Falls and Class A Winston-Salem in 2016; was selected by the White Sox in the 19th round of the 2014 draft.

RHP Zack Burdi: Rated by Baseball America as the No. 6 Prospect and MLB.com as the No. 8 Prospect in the Chicago system; recorded 51 strikeouts in 38.0 IP (26 relief appearances) between the Arizona Rookie League White Sox, Class A Winston-Salem, Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2016; was selected by the White Sox in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 draft.

INF Everth Cabrera: Appeared in 510 career games between San Diego (2009-14) and Baltimore (2015); represented the Padres as a National League All-Star in 2013.

LHP Brian Clark: Rated by MLB.com as the No. 22 Prospect in the White Sox organization; selected by Chicago in the ninth round of the 2014 draft.

C Zack Collins: Rated by Baseball America as the No. 4 Prospect and MLB.com as the No. 6 Prospect in the White Sox organization; selected by Chicago in the first round (10th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

INF Nicky Delmonico: Appeared in 110 games between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2016; led all White Sox farmhands with 17 home runs last season.

LHP Jace Fry: Was selected by the White Sox in the third round of the 2014 draft.

OF Courtney Hawkins: Rated by MLB.com as the No. 20 Prospect in the White Sox organization; spent the entire 2016 season with Class AA Birmingham; selected by the White Sox in the first round (13th overall) in 2012 draft.

INF Danny Hayes: Spent the entire 2016 season with Class AAA Charlotte; selected by the White Sox in the 13th round of the 2013 draft.

LHP David Holmberg: Made 28 starts between Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte in 2016; made 14 career appearances (12 starts) with Arizona (2013) and Cincinnati (2014-15).

RHP Michael Kopech: Rated by MLB.com as the No. 3 Prospect and Baseball America as the No. 5 Prospect in the White Sox organization; was acquired by Chicago with infielder Yoan Moncada, outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe and right-handed pitcher Victor Diaz in exchange for left-hander Chris Sale on December 6, 2016.

LHP Cory Luebke: Made nine relief appearances with Pittsburgh in 2016; appeared in 64 career games (25 starts) between San Diego (2010-12) and Pittsburgh (2016).

C Roberto Pena: Appeared in 74 games between Class AA Corpus Christi and Class AAA Fresno in the Houston organization in 2016; selected by Houston in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.

LHP Matt Purke: Made 12 relief appearances with Chicago in 2016, his first major-league season.

RHP Blake Smith: Made five relief appearances with Chicago in 2016, his first major-league season.

C Geovany Soto: Appeared in 26 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016; spent the entire 2015 season with the White Sox, appearing in 78 games.