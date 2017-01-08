Benches empty but White Sox go down quietly in 8-4 loss to Jays

Benches cleared but no punches were thrown after shortstop Tim Anderson struck out against Marcus Stroman in the seventh inning of the White Sox’ 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anderson, who was 0-for-4 two strikeouts against the Jays right-hander, walked toward the dugout looking over his shoulder at Stroman, wagging his bat.

The two exchanged words before Anderson moved toward the direction of the mound, but the Sox dugout, led by hitting coach Todd Steverson, quickly moved to prevent a more involved conflict.

Both bullpens also emptied from behind the outfield fences, but cooler heads prevailed, and players returned to their dugouts and bullpens. There were no ejections, and Anderson stayed in the game.

Stroman (10-5, 3.19 ERA) completed his seventh and final inning, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five. Anderson, who is having a disappointing second season in the majors, saw his average dip to .232.

Davidson leaves game with bruised wrist

The White Sox plugged in their X-ray equipment for a second consecutive day after Matt Davidson was hit on the right wrist with a pitch from Stroman in the fourth inning.

Once again, the X-ray was negative, a day after Yoan Moncada had the same favorable result on his right knee after his scary collision with Willy Garcia. Davidson is day to day with a bruised right wrist.

Davidson’s early exit from the game guaranteed he would not have a third consecutive walk-off hit. The rookie beat the Royals with a homer on Sunday and the Jays with a single Monday.

Davidson, the designated hitter and cleanup man in manager Rick Renteria’s lineup, was pinch-hit for by catcher Kevan Smith, who hit a two-run homer against Stroman.

Davidson went into the game with a team-high 22 homers, which ranked third among major league rookies. He was on pace to hit 35, which would be one short of the franchise record set by José Abreu in 2014.

Davidson is tied with Tommie Agee (1966) and Pete Ward (1963) for the sixth-highest total in Sox history by a rookie.

Concussed Garcia on 7-day DL

Garcia was placed on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion which he suffered colliding with Moncada. Garcia took a knee from Moncada attempting to make a sliding catch near the right-field line.

Garcia said he felt better Tuesday after saying he wasn’t aware of what happened on the play until he saw a replay.

“We are all relieved that Willy is also recovering [as well as Moncada],’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “He took the brunt of the blow there. Obviously that’s a pretty strong hit to him and we’ll continue to monitor him and go under the concussion protocol and make sure he’s doing OK.’’

Delmonico debut

Nicky Delmonico was sitting on his couch in Charlotte when he received a call from Class AAA Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek shortly after Garcia was hurt.

The news? A major league call-up, which turned into his debut Tuesday in left field.

“I had no idea,’’ Delmonico said. “I called my family. There’s some tears. Those phone calls, I’ve dreamt about them but I can’t even put words to them.

“It feels amazing. It’s something that I can’t describe. I’m the happiest boy in the world right now.”

Delmonico scored a run and collected his first major league hit, a single to center in the eighth against right-hander Ryan Tepera.

Delmonico, 25, was batting.262 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI at Charlotte, where he was named to the International League All-Star Team. An infielder by trade, he played in 73 games at third base and expanded his defensive versatility playing 13 in left field and three in right.

Another rough start

Mike Pelfrey, trying to finish six innings for the first time since he went six and beat the Jays in Toronto on June 17, came up an out short Tuesday, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing six runs, all earned, on seven hits and three walks. Pelfrey, who was 0-3 with a 7.07 ERA in his last six starts, hasn’t won since June 17.

Pelfrey (3-9) threw 103 pitches, 58 for strikes, and gave up homers to Josh Donaldson in the first and Justin Smoak in the fifth.