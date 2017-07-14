White Sox prospect Zack Burdi likely to have Tommy John surgery

White Sox right-handed pitching prospect Zack Burdi has a ligament tear and will likely require Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season and potentially the 2018 season.

Burdi is 0-4 this season with a 4.05 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched at Class AAA Charlotte and is ranked the No. 10 best prospect in the White Sox organization by MLB.com. The Sox drafted Burdi in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 June amateur draft. His older brother, Nick, also had Tommy John surgery in May.