White Sox put Nicky Delmonico on 10-day DL; promote Brantly

Rookie outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who was a late scratch by the White Sox on Friday night, was put on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right wrist Saturday. To take his place on the roster, the Sox purchased the contract of catcher Rob Brantly from Class AAA Charlotte.

Delmonico, 25, is batting .307 (23-for-75) with six home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs and 15 walks over 22 games this season, his first in the major leagues. He has reached base safely in 21 of his first 22 career games, recording a .429 on-base and .573 slugging percentage.

Delmonico became the first player in White Sox history to hit six homers over his first 19 career games, including a pair of multihomer efforts (August 16 at Los Angeles-NL and August 18 at Texas).

Brantly, 28, is batting .290 (82-for-283) with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 45 RBI and 38 runs scored in 82 combined games this season between Charlotte and Class AAA Louisville in the Cincinnati organization.

Chicago White Sox' Nicky Delmonico (30) bats against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)

He began the season in the Reds system before signing with the White Sox as a minor-league free agent on June 29.