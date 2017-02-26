White Sox tip Rockies 7-3 for first Cactus League victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-3 in their second Cactus League game of the spring.

Right on Q

The Sox, fielding a lineup of mostly second- and third-tier position players on the depth chart against a Rockies split squad, practiced their first handshake line of the spring after losing their opener Saturday. Jose Quintana, despite hitting the first batter he faced and giving up a home run to Pat Valaika, came away pleased with his command, walking none and striking out two in two innings.

Quintana, preparing to start Colombia’s opener in the World Baseball Classic against the U.S., has looked sharp throughout camp.

A sparse crowd watches the White Sox' 7-3 victory over the Rockies at Camelback Ranch Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

“It’s an honor for me to represent my country for the first time in this tournament and especially when you face US, the best country in the world for baseball,’’ Quintana said.

Speaking of international sports, former Olympic speed skater Eddy Alvarez drove in three runs with a double and played solid shortstop.

Global warming

In addition to Quintana, David Robertson (USA), Nate Jones (USA) and Miguel Gonzalez (Mexico) tuned up for the World Baseball Classic with one inning of work each. Gonzalez allowed one baserunner over two scoreless innings and Robertson and Jones each pitched a scoreless frame.

“I’m going to put the ‘USA’ across my chest and have a chance to win something for our country,’’ Robertson said.

“I didn’t get to do it in 2013 and to represent Mexico, your country, it’s going to be exciting,’’ Gonzalez said.

Frazier update

Todd Frazier, sidelined by a left oblique issue, plans to return to the batting cage Monday.

On deck

Sox at Cubs, Mesa, 2:05, 890-AM. Lucas Giolito vs. Brett Anderson. Anthony Swarzak, Juan Minaya, Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle, Jace Fry also scheduled.