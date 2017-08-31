White Sox trade Gonzalez to Rangers for minor league infielder

The White Sox dealt away right-hander Miguel Gonzalez an hour before the waiver trade deadline Thursday night, sending the 33-year-old pitcher to the Rangers for minor league infielder Ti’Quan Forbes.

The 21-year-old Forbes, a second-round draft pick out of high school in 2014 by the Rangers, played in 130 games between Class A Down East and Class A Hickory, batting .234 with 11 homers, 16 doubles, 45 RBI and 25 walks this season.

A 6-3, 190-pound right-handed hitter with some raw power and versatility, Forbes has played 90 games at third base, 20 at first base and 17 at shortstop. He was rated the top defensive third baseman in the South Atlantic League in 2016. He is a career .245 hitter over 357 games in the Rangers organization.

Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers on June 3. (AP)

Ti’Quan Forbes.

Sox manager Rick Renteria said Thursday morning he was surprised Gonzalez hadn’t been traded to a contender yet. Gonzalez has been very reliable of late, going into his last Sox start Thursday with 2-0 record and 1.29 ERA over his last four starts — the best in the AL since Aug. 4 – and he tacked on a quality start to go with that, pitching six innings of three-run ball in the Sox’ 5-4 loss.

“He’s pitched against some of the top clubs in the big leagues in his last four or five starts and has done a nice job keeping us in ballgames and minimizing damage,” Renteria said.

Gonzalez will be a free agent after the season, which made him expendable for the rebuilding Sox. The deadline for waiver deals was 11 p.m. Thursday.

“Not thinking about it, honestly,” Gonzalez said after pitching six-plus innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts. “If something happens then it’s meant to be. But if it doesn’t than I’m here all the way with the White Sox. Just keep grinding.”

Gonzalez was 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA over 22 starts this season, his second with the Sox. He was 12-18 with a 4.02 ERA in 46 appearances (45 starts) in two seasons with the Sox.

The Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to tomorrow night’s series opener vs. Tampa Bay.