Why twice-injured MVP Kris Bryant won’t stop sliding head-first

The Cubs should have a much better idea by early Friday how long Kris Bryant will be sidelined by the hand injury he suffered sliding head-first into third base on Wednesday.

But whether he’ll give up the sliding technique that has hurt him twice in three seasons is another matter.

“Baseball instincts just take over, and you want to be safe,” said the reigning National League MVP, “and you’re going to do anything you can. And as stubborn as we are sometimes, this is what happens.”

During his rookie season in 2015, Bryant left a game fearing concussion after colliding with the shortstop on a head-first slide into second base in Milwaukee. He returned two days later and swore off head-first slides, even mentioning friend Cory Hahn, an Arizona State player who was paralyzed from the chest down on a collision while sliding head-first in 2011.

Kris Bryant was injured on this play in the first inning of the Cubs' win against the Braves on Wednesday.

“I only have one head. I have one life,” he said then.

Fast-forward to Wednesday when Bryant tried to advance from second on a ball dropped by the catcher and jammed his left hand on the cleat of Braves third baseman Johan Camargo sliding into the bag. In addition to suffering a cut near his fingernail, Bryant’s pinky and ring fingers splayed, causing a sprain in the crease at the base of the fingers.

He left the game, and his status for this weekend’s series against the rival Cardinals is uncertain.

Unlike in 2015, he vows no change in the way he does business on the bases.

“As much as you want to [change] – I don’t know if there’s any sports science on it – but I feel like I get there quicker head-first and more elusive,” he said. “When I’m tagging at third base, too, it’s much harder to tag someone out with a head-first slide than a feet-first slide.”

Trade help? Maddon: don’t need it

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said Wednesday the Cubs plan to “be on the lookout for a bunch of different things” toward the July 31 deadline to help the playoff push.

But manager Joe Maddon said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the front office add pitching (and maybe a catcher) – “although, honestly, I believe we’ve got what we need right here, right now.”

The Cubs ride a season-high six-game winning streak out of the All-Star break into the Cardinals series, scoring 7.3 runs per game, with the starting pitchers going 5-0 with a 1.14 ERA the last full turn through the rotation.

“It’s starting to trend properly again,” said Maddon, who already got a significant boost with last week’s acquisition of starter Jose Quintana from the White Sox.

“If we don’t get anything else, it’s not going to bother me in the least,” he said. “The guys are here and it’s just about us playing with the consistency that we know we’re capable of. And we’re starting to see it.”

Weekend Pitching Matchups

Friday: Carlos Martinez (6-8, 3.36) vs. Jake Arrieta (9-7, 4.17), ABC7, 670-AM, 1:20 p.m.

Saturday: Adam Wainwright (11-5, 5.08) vs. Jon Lester (6-6, 4.07), CSN, 670-AM, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday: Michael Wacha (7-3, 3.71) vs. Jose Quintana (1-0, 0.00), ESPN, 670-AM, 7:05 p.m.

