With reinforcements, can Bears’ Mike Glennon stave off inevitability?

With the ascension of rookie Mitch Trubisky as the Bears starting quarterback becoming a virtual inevitability, the “Don’t count Mike Glennon out” contrarian story should be easy to write.

But, man, it is a tough one.

Almost every analysis of Glennon’s status as the Bears’ starting quarterback seems to end with the same conclusion: How soon before the Bears’ kick-start their re-build for real by starting Trubisky? Is it even possible for the Glennon story to end well? Is there any chance the Bears’ offense finds a groove — and the personnel — that allows Glennon to become the quarterback that Bears general manager Ryan Pace envisioned?

Bears coach John Fox cautioned that it still is early in Glennon’s tenure — and it is — but that seems doubtful even at this early juncture. Glennon was a questionable free-agent signing in the first place, and fate has tied one hand behind his back. His top deep threat, Markus Wheaton, missed most of training camp and all of the preseason because of an appendectomy and a broken left pinkie. Cam Meredith, the Bears’ top returning receiver, suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the third preseason game. Kevin White, the Bears’ best hope to develop into a No. 1 target, is on injured reserve with a broken shoulder blade.

Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon has completed 67.1 percent of his passes (57-of-85) in two games for 514 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 81.2 passer rating. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

And Kyle Long’s extended recovery from a severely broken ankle complicated the offensive line situation. The Bears spent much of training camp with Hroniss Grasu at center and center Cody Whitehair at Long’s left guard spot — only to go with Tom Compton at left guard in the season opener. Even backup guard/center Eric Kush’s season-ending torn hamstring is a factor in Glennon’s plight. If Kush is healthy, he moves right into Long’s spot and the Bears would have had the same starting five offensive linemen throughout training camp and the preseason. Instead, continuity has been virtually nil and the offensive line play predictably has been uneven in the first two games.

The Glennon signing looks more dubious than ever now because while Glennon might be as good as Pace expected with everything in order, Glennon has shown no sign of being a quarterback who can do more with less.

“I think we still have a lot of confidence as an offense,” Glennon said this week. “We had a couple turnovers we have to eliminate, but other than that we were moving the ball just fine.

“I don’t know how many times we punted [three], but it wasn’t many — it wasn’t for lack of moving the ball. It was turning the ball over. We’ll focus on eliminating those and build on the good things we did.”

You can’t blame Glennon for accentuating the positive, but that explanation didn’t fly even when Jay Cutler was saying it. Everybody thinks they’re close. And then comes Sunday.

It’s the same with Glennon as it was with Cutler — we’ll have to see it to believe it. And with Jay, there was no better option (apologies to Josh McCown). With Glennon, there most definitely is.

So the next 12 days (the Steelers on Sunday; the Packers next Thursday night at Lambeau) could be crucial for Mike Glennon — arguably his last best chance to make 2017 his year. The return of Long and Wheaton — both expected to play for the first time this season — could give Glennon and the offense a boost it badly needs. Maybe the deep threat of Wheaton will give the offense a dimension that opens things up for Jordan Howard and the running game, which opens things up for Kendall Wright and Josh Bellamy in the mid-range passing game. And maybe Glennon will get a fair chance to show us what Pace saw in him.

But the reality is that even then, all eyes still will be on — Mitch Trubisky.

