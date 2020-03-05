 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Map of known U.S., global coronavirus cases

This map is updated with real-time results as new cases of coronavirus are identified across the country and around the world.

By Associated Press Updated
Evonda Thomas-Smith, assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the response to the 2019 novel coronavirus during a news conference at the Chinatown Branch of the Chicago Public Library Thursday morning. Behind her are Dr. Terry Mason (left), chief operating officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health, and Mabel Moy of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.
Evonda Thomas-Smith, assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the response to the 2019 novel coronavirus during a news conference at the Chinatown Branch of the Chicago Public Library on Feb. 13, 2020.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

The spread of the coronavirus and its resulting disease, COVID-19, has had far-reaching ripple effects around the globe. As new cases are identified across the U.S., businesses, churches, schools and even sports teams and athletic events are responding. Economic impacts have been significant. The Centers for Disease Control warned that the spread of the virus could result in “severe disruptions to everyday life.”

As new cases are identified across the country, this map will be updated with the most recent information regarding reported infections by state.

This map shows the global distribution of known COVID-19 cases.

