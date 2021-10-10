Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:15 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to study or to make travel plans. You might also want to explore opportunities related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine. Doors will open for you and things will tend to go your way. Yay!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. This means you will be glad to know this is a good day for discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or anything to do with shared wealth. Your attitude will be positive and proactive, which is productive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will encounter energetic people, which is one of the reasons it is in your best interests to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Yes, this is the kind of day where it’s best to ‘go along to get along’. (Not a difficult thing to do.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will get a lot done because you are in a productive frame of mind. You’re motivated; you’re energetic; and you’re not afraid to begin something that could be challenging. This is also a fun day to play with your pet, because your energy is high.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Enjoy playful activities with children. Accept invitations to party and enjoy social outings. Sports events will appeal. In fact, any activity where you can express your enthusiasm, creativity and social skills will please you. (You feel a bit competitive.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In one way, you might want to cocoon at home because you feel the need to catch your breath. Nevertheless, you might also be involved with family members in an energetic discussion. Someone wants to get the ball rolling about something. Could it be you?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with others will be enthusiastic because you are interested to talk to people. You’re full of excellent ideas. Furthermore, you won’t hesitate to speak up and share your thoughts with others. Because you are so mentally alert, this is also a good day to study or travel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Write down your money-making ideas because they might be clever. You are mentally alert and creative, especially when it comes to financial matters or how to deal with your possessions. (Scorpio rules recycling and garbage, as well as ancient garbage like anthropology and archeology.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Mercury, Mars and the sun. This heightens your energy and your determination! It’s the perfect day for you to wrap up old business, or, ironically, begin small projects. If you want to begin anything “big” wait until after Nov. 3.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have been high visibility lately, which is a good thing because people have admired you. This also means you have had to stick your neck out about a few issues. Nevertheless, the publicity has been good. Today, however, you want to hide and hibernate. Be gone!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially with a female acquaintance. Group interactions, as well as discussions about political matters, foreign events and anything related to higher education will go well. Everyone has an opinion today! Including you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People notice you today. In fact, some are discussing the personal details about your private life. (There it is.) You might be involved in a public discussion about how to spend a certain amount of money or how to do fundraising or how to handle shared wealth.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Bradley Whitford (1959) shares your birthday. You are charming and entertaining. At times, in your enthusiasm about something you are confrontational. You like to surprise. Personally, you are well-organized. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. Many of you will explore your inner, spiritual world so that you feel stronger and more grounded. This will also be an exciting year for you.