 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mushrooms and family restart MOTW: It’s more than pheasant backs, honeys and chicken-of-the-woods

Mushroom of the Week restarts with a family outing, pheasant backs, honeys, chicken-of-the-woods and other mushrooms.

By Dale Bowman
Jason Langford and his 3-month-old son Ace next to a mature pheasant back. Provided photo
Jason Langford and his 3-month-old son Ace next to a mature pheasant back.
Provided

Jason Langford went hunting for fall mushrooms last week with his family, including 3-month-old son, Ace. It seemed like a perfect way to restart Mushroom of the Week.

They found “lots” of mushrooms, including chicken-of-the-woods, pheasant backs (also known as Dryad’s saddle) and others. Later he found honeys, too. He also sent the photo below of chicken-of-the-woods fried. Something I appreciate as a lover of food photos.

Fried chicken-of-the-woods. Provided photo
Fried chicken-of-the-woods.
Provided

A reminder that foraging for fall mushrooms is prohibited in virtually all area park districts and forest preserves. Also know your mushrooms or connect with somebody who does if foraging for them.

MOTW, the celebration of fall mushrooms and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

Brussels sprouts have made a delicious comeback

When properly picked and prepared, these tiny green globes pack as much sweet, intense flavor as they do health-protecting vigor.

By Environmental Nutrition

Commentary: Now that Jon Gruden is gone, NFL must root out all bigotry

Gruden is hardly an isolated case. Shocking as the crude and hateful language that Gruden used in emails was, anyone who has followed the NFL even just a little knows there is surely more where this came from.

By Nancy Armour | USA Today

A stolen election? Seriously? Then Trump and all Republican leaders are incompetent fools

Only an idiot could be cheated on such a grand scale and not be able to find a shred of real proof.

By Letters to the Editor

Transfer Ty Rodgers bolsters Thornton

Ty Rodgers, who is one of the top 100 senior prospects in the country and a target of high-major programs, enrolled at Thornton and is a monster addition to coach Tai Streets’ program.

By Joe Henricksen

Armed robbers fire shots as man, woman fight them off in West Town

The robbers tried to take the woman’s jacket and demanded her phone, but she punched one of them and they fled, police say.

By Sun-Times Wire

4 dead, 38 wounded in Chicago shootings over holiday weekend

One attack in Wicker Park left five shot, one fatally, on Milwaukee Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire