 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Police sergeant faces firing for allegedly detaining CTA employee who accused fellow cop of misconduct

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability initially recommended Sgt. William Spyker be fired in connection to the incident, but Supt. David Brown instead proposed a six-month suspension. On Thursday, a member of the Chicago Police Board sided with COPA, setting in motion disciplinary proceedings.

By Tom Schuba
Two CPD officers were shot Oct. 20, 2021, in suburban Lyons.
Chicago Police Sgt. William Spyker faces firing over an incident last year in which he allegedly had a CTA worker handcuffed for lodging a complaint against another officer.
Sun-Times file photo

Over the objection of Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, a patrol sergeant now faces firing for allegedly having a Chicago Transit Authority employee detained after she lodged a misconduct complaint against another officer following a stabbing at a downtown Red Line station last year.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended that Sgt. William Spyker be fired in connection with the incident, but Brown instead proposed a six-month suspension.

In a decision published Thursday night, Chicago Police Board member Steve Flores sided with COPA, setting in motion disciplinary proceedings that could lead to Spyker’s dismissal from the Police Department. Spyker didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Feb. 4, 2020, CTA employee Martesa Lee responded to a stabbing at the Jackson Red Line station and alleged that a Chicago police officer “maltreated her,” according to Flores’ ruling. Lee then reported the alleged misconduct to Spyker, who in turn “had the officer handcuff and detain her for obstruction.”

COPA recommended that seven allegations against Spyker be sustained, including failing to report Lee’s complaint and ordering her handcuffed. An evidentiary hearing will now be held before the Police Board to determine whether Spyker violated any of the Police Department’s rules and any possible consequences, Flores wrote.

Less than a month after the incident, Lee filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, Spyker and another officer. It was ultimately settled and dismissed in June, records show.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Police release description of car wanted for critically injuring pedestrian in Chicago Lawn hit-and-run

The driver struck a pedestrian crossing the street in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks still winless after Canucks spoil Patrick Kane ceremony

The Hawks are 0-4-1 and have yet to have a lead this season after falling 4-1 to the Canucks on Thursday.

By Ben Pope

Jump start for electric vehicle industry? Pritzker touts job training now, business incentives soon 

The Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program dovetails with the state’s goal of getting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, which was included in energy legislation that passed the General Assembly last month.

By Rachel Hinton

Woman killed, man injured when Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on film set, sheriff says

Actor’s spokesperson says it was an accident involving misfire with blanks.

By Associated Press

Bernard Haitink, former CSO principal conductor, dies at 92

The Dutch artist held the CSO post from 2006-10, between the terms of music directors Daniel Barenboim and and Riccardo Muti.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press