Police sergeant faces firing for allegedly detaining CTA employee who accused fellow cop of misconduct

Over the objection of Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, a patrol sergeant now faces firing for allegedly having a Chicago Transit Authority employee detained after she lodged a misconduct complaint against another officer following a stabbing at a downtown Red Line station last year.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended that Sgt. William Spyker be fired in connection with the incident, but Brown instead proposed a six-month suspension.

In a decision published Thursday night, Chicago Police Board member Steve Flores sided with COPA, setting in motion disciplinary proceedings that could lead to Spyker’s dismissal from the Police Department. Spyker didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Feb. 4, 2020, CTA employee Martesa Lee responded to a stabbing at the Jackson Red Line station and alleged that a Chicago police officer “maltreated her,” according to Flores’ ruling. Lee then reported the alleged misconduct to Spyker, who in turn “had the officer handcuff and detain her for obstruction.”

COPA recommended that seven allegations against Spyker be sustained, including failing to report Lee’s complaint and ordering her handcuffed. An evidentiary hearing will now be held before the Police Board to determine whether Spyker violated any of the Police Department’s rules and any possible consequences, Flores wrote.

Less than a month after the incident, Lee filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, Spyker and another officer. It was ultimately settled and dismissed in June, records show.