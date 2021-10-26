 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

That’s not a trout!: 10-year-old angler catches really big carp as he fishes Illinois’ fall trout season

Wyatt Sargent, 10, caught a really big carp while trout fishing at Silver Springs SFWA.

By Dale Bowman
Wyatt Sargent, 10, with his 32-inch carp from Silver Springs SFWA. Provided photo
Wyatt Sargent, 10, with his 32-inch carp from Silver Springs SFWA.
Provided

Wyatt Sargent, 10, a fifth-grader at Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary, “caught this 32-ininch beast while trout fishing Silver Springs in Yorkville,” as his dad Tim put it.

Big Lake at Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area is stocked with rainbow trout for the fall season. The big carp was a big surprise.

“We were fishing with corn for trout and it took three of us to land it,” Tim emailed.

Illinois’ fall trout season opened Oct. 16, but some good catches to be made. Click here for the statewide release on fall trout.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Enjoy this stuffed squash with quinoa and goat cheese — and the dish, too

Presenting food in food — or edible vessels — is not only efficient and no-waste, but it’s often highly decorative.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood

Woman charged with killing newborn and burying the boy in the backyard of home

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos told police she had concealed her pregnancy from family because "she did not want them to be angry with her."

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: During daughter’s teen years, I was an addict, and she still resents it

Now 36, the younger woman complains that her mom never makes time for her and favors her brothers.

By Abigail Van Buren

Chicago rap/hip-hop — fairly or unfairly — has a reputation, but it’s connection to violence is far from certain

Some detractors blame radio, record companies and the artists themselves, and now YouTube is a target as well.

By Evan F. Moore

Menu planner: One-pot taco beef and rice is economical and delicious

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

2 killed, 4 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

The fatal attacks occurred in Englewood and near Rosehill Cemetery on the North Side.

By Sun-Times Wire