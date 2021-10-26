That’s not a trout!: 10-year-old angler catches really big carp as he fishes Illinois’ fall trout season

Wyatt Sargent, 10, a fifth-grader at Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary, “caught this 32-ininch beast while trout fishing Silver Springs in Yorkville,” as his dad Tim put it.

Big Lake at Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area is stocked with rainbow trout for the fall season. The big carp was a big surprise.

“We were fishing with corn for trout and it took three of us to land it,” Tim emailed.

Illinois’ fall trout season opened Oct. 16, but some good catches to be made. Click here for the statewide release on fall trout.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

