Afternoon Edition: Oct. 27, 2021

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Tonight will see increasing clouds and a low around 47. Tomorrow showers are expected, mainly after 1 p.m., along with a high near 54.

Top story

Chicago Public Schools’ latest enrollment drop was spurred largely by students leaving the city for schools in the suburbs, downstate or entirely out of the state, plus children moving to city private schools, parents opting for homeschooling or kids falling off the district’s radar, new data released today shows.

The number of students falling into one of those categories totaled almost 26,000 and left CPS hanging on by a thread to its status as the third-largest district in the nation. The school system suffered its 10th consecutive year of falling enrollment, now down to 330,000 from last year’s 341,000, according to a tally on the 20th day of this school year.

CPS saw a rise in the number of new students enrolling in the district compared to last year, but the increase in students leaving the system was greater, causing the net loss of about 10,000 kids.

That came after what appeared to be a relatively stagnant period last year with fewer students moving in and out of the district as the pandemic limited the movement families were willing or able to make. CPS last year saw thousands fewer new students entering the system and also fewer kids leaving.

The enrollment drop this year included 17,888 students leaving Chicago for out-of-city public or private schools; 3,129 children moving to Chicago private schools; and 1,393 opting for homeschooling. Another 3,408 were marked “did not arrive,” meaning they hadn’t shown up by the 20th day of school and CPS didn’t have information on their whereabouts.

All those categories either saw increases or similar numbers compared to last year. But in particular, the number of kids transferring outside the city, those who “did not arrive” and children moving to homeschooling all increased even over pre-pandemic figures.

Nader Issa breaks down the newly released data here.

More news you need

A bright one

In search of a respite from the news cycle, Sun-Times columnist Maudlyne Ihejirika looked to the city’s local theater scene.

She found it at Teatro Zinzanni, a 2 1/2-hour feast for the senses that’s running through Nov. 28 at the downtown Cambria Hotel.

The comedic cirque show, the first to open to live audiences in the Loop after the pandemic shuttered theaters for 16 months, has been taking audiences on a riveting excursion at the enchanting Spiegeltent ZaZou — a recreation of the opulent, early 20th-century European cabaret tents known for their red velvet and brocade, mirrors, stained glass and mahogany.

Since this first show opened in early July, Broadway In Chicago (BIC) is back in full swing.

One of the largest commercial touring homes in the country, BIC typically draws more than 1.7 million visitors annually to its five theaters, including the Cadillac Palace, CIBC, James M. Nederlander and Auditorium Theatres.

Yesterday marked the highly anticipated opening of Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist play “What the Constitution Means To Me,” running through Nov. 7 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Fall offerings also include the pre-Broadway premiere of “Paradise Square,” running Nov. 2-Dec. 5 at the Nederlander.

Maudlyne Ihejirika has more on the theater scene and the players behind Teatro Zinzanni here.

From the press box

Yesterday we asked you: In honor of the Chicago Theatre celebrating its 100th birthday today, we want to know: What’s the best show you’ve seen there? Here’s what some of you said…

“‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ with Donny Osmond. My wife dragged me kicking and screaming. I was not going to see Donny Osmond! In fact, I was blown away with a newfound appreciation for the very talented Mr. Osmond.” — Frank Williams

“Erykah Badu and The Roots.” — Robert Byars

“Erasure 1992: The Phantasmagorical Tour. They played nearly 30 songs and did a full theater production. Colorful and amazing.” — Latham Conger III

“Frank Sinatra.” — Annette Allara

“Aretha’s last show in Chicago in 2017. Respect.” — George Beck

“The Abel Gance film ‘Napoléon’ in 1981. A silent film that had a pit orchestra directed by Carmine Coppola who wrote the music. The end of the film was a scene of a golden eagle with its wings outstretched. The Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ then played “La Marseillaise” at full volume. The audience rose to their feet.” — Philip Wizenick

“Leonard Cohen. We had folding chairs in the back. That didn’t matter one bit.” — Sandy Gulliver

“Chris Cornell, Gary Clark Jr., Joe Bonamassa and Sammy Hagar.” — Eugenio Humphrey

“Anita Baker.” — Patricia Suttles

“1. Dolly Parton because she’s a legend! 2. Arcade Fire 3. Erasure 4. All the Wilco 5. Janet Jackson.” — Kathleen McCann

“Jethro Tull, Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Allman Brothers, Rodrigo y Gabriela — tough choice!” — Bob Black

“Many great ones! But the best is by far Neil Young on April 21, 2014. The tickets were the last (tangible) gift my father gave me, one week before he passed from cancer. Went with my brother and (now) husband. A truly remarkable evening for many reasons. Seeing Neil play an acoustic show in such an intimate setting was amazing. And earlier that day I left my dad in respite care and said to hubby, ‘I think this might be the last time I see him.’ So throughout the evening, I let the chords of the songs reverberate through my body.” — Kate Cohn

