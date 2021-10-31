 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Missing man last seen in Little Village may need medical attention: police

Socorro Ruiz was last seen in the 2400 block of South Hamlin Avenue and he may be confused and in need of medical attention, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Socorro Ruiz
Socorro Ruiz
Chicago police

A 76-year-old man reported missing was last seen Saturday in Little Village.

Socorro Ruiz was last seen in the 2400 block of South Hamlin Avenue and he may be confused and in need of medical attention, Chicago police said.

Ruiz was wearing a baseball cap with the work “Mexico” written in the the cap, a black beanie, a navy blue sweater and navy blue pants, police said.

He frequents the area near 31st Street and Sawyer Avenue and is often seen pushing a shopping cart and collecting scrap metal, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Chicago cop facing felony charge after allegedly shooting at thieves who swiped her SUV in Evergreen Park

Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, allegedly opened fire Saturday evening when a team of thieves stole her Toyota 4Runner as she and her husband were loading groceries in a Sam’s Club parking lot.

By Tom Schuba

Through the pain of unresolved cases, parents of Chicago homicide victims rely on each other: ‘None of us have got justice’

As two justice-seeking groups of mostly Latino and Black parents memorialize their children for Dia de Los Muertos, they bemoan the lack of support from police, prosecutors and politicians: "The system has failed us in so many ways."

By Elvia Malagón

Former Second City actor plays non-binary doc on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Dr. Kai Bartley, portrayed by E.R. Fightmaster, will be a recurring character on the ABC hit.

By Darel Jevens

Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert returns from hit to head, but RB depth is thin

Herbert took a knee to the head and was down for a few minutes before heading to the locker room. Damien Williams, however, hurt his knee and was out for the game. Plus, a look at the pass-rush slump, third-down success and Allen Robinson’s quiet season.

By Jason Lieser

Concerns flare up about Bears’ defense after getting rocked by 49ers in 33-22 loss

The 49ers are a middling offense, but did whatever they wanted against the Bears’ supposedly elite defense

By Jason Lieser

Kinzinger’s clues so far don’t point to statewide Illinois run; would distract from anti-Trump crusade

"You can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty, and you ultimately come to the realization that basically, it’s me, Liz Cheney and a few others that are telling the truth, said Kinzinger on ABC.

By Lynn Sweet