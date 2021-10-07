 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Go & Show: Fall mushrooms (go with someone in the know or go to someone in the know) and other stuff

Fall mushrooms lead this week’s Go & Show with the advice to seek the wisdom of those who know their fall mushrooms, plus some other options and notes.

By Dale Bowman
Chicken fat mushrooms.
Chicken fat mushrooms in the fall.
Dale Bowman

While mowing Wednesday, I noticed mushrooms I didn’t remember encountering before. So I stopped and took photos, then went to my Seek app, which identified them as chicken fat mushrooms.

That was a new one for me, so I double-checked with the Illinois Mycology Association on their Facebook page and a couple members were able to concur with the Seek ID. BTW, that group is valuable asset with its brain power.

We’re in a good period for fall mushrooms with the dampness that may hang around into Friday, then some more off and on next week.

So fall mushrooms, which should be pretty good this weekend, lead this Go & Show.

Unlike morels in the spring, which I am confident people can ID on their own, I truly seek out advice from those with expert knowledge when it comes to fall mushrooms and strongly advice others to do the same. In the fall, I either check with people who know or literally go with people in the know.

Considering I’ve already had some photos come in, I may restart Mushroom of the Week next week.

To make submissions for MOTW, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

FYI: Might want to avoid downtown Chicago on Sunday. The Chicago Marathon is in the morning and afternoon, then the White Sox have a playoff game in the evening.

FALL BRIDGE LIFT VIEWING: Bridge Lift Viewings at the Bridgehouse Museum have a few remaining Saturdays: Oct. 9, Oct. 23, Oct. 30. Tickets are $12 and reservations are required. Email bridgehousemuseum@gmail.com or call 312-977-0227 to make your reservation.

This fascinates me. I watched it many times while caught in traffic, but it would be fun to view bridge lifts on the Chicago River in a more formal and learning setting. My problem is Saturday mornings are tough for me.

The museum had this note:

The museum will be open at 9:45am on these days and the lift is expected to happen between 10am and 10:30am. We cannot guarantee the timing of this as it depends on the efficiency of the bridge tenders, how many boats need to pass, and weather. Your ticket includes access to the entire Bridgehouse Museum.

TROUT: Early catch-and-release season for trout is open at select spots. The closest options are Rock Creek at Kankakee River State Park, White Pine Forest SP or Apple River Canyon SP. I had hoped to do that this week, but time is running short. We’ll see.

Regular fall trout opens Oct. 16.

ARCHERY SEASON: Archery season is open for deer (well, and turkey, too) in Illinois. Several friends have already filled their freezers. In the next couple weeks, I will get out, or at least I plan to.

SNAGGING: Snagging for Chinook and coho—allowed only at the Lincoln Park Lagoon south of Fullerton, Waukegan North Harbor, Winnetka Power Plant or Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors)—appears to be going relatively successfully.

