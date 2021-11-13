Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Moon Alert

After 11:30 p.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your mind is busy and active! (“The drunken monkey.”) Therefore, this is a gentle warning not to overlook important details, especially about banking or issues related to inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Double check everything just one more time. Be smart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People are excitable today. That’s because Mercury is at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. Although this can create a fun, electric mood in conversations, it can also lend to erratic, hasty decisions. You might attract someone who is unusual and “scattered” to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your work might be interrupted because of staff shortages, canceled appointments, changed hours or misplaced items. Machinery might break down. On the upside, people have clever, far-out ideas and solutions to old problems. (You win some, you lose some.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Parents: Be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Forewarned is forearmed. Meanwhile, everyone will experience sudden changes to social plans. Alternatively, you might receive a surprise invitation? Lovers’ quarrels might occur. Avoid sports accidents. (Yikes!)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Ouch! Your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Be patient with family members to avoid quarrels. (Meanwhile, stock the fridge and prepare for the unexpected.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Please take note: This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and be mindful. Meanwhile, new faces, new places and new ideas will be a stimulating change today! Who knew? Stay flexible so that you can go with the flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and assets because something unexpected will affect them. For example, you might find money, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. If a gift comes your way, accept it, because this window of opportunity is brief.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid tasks that require care because you’re a bit impatient today. You’re restless (which makes anyone prone to mistakes). However, you will understand ideas fast and perceive things quickly because you’re extremely intuitive. (“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you feel restless. Because people around you are edgy and moving fast, you might not know what to do first. Hey, take a moment to catch your breath and get grounded. The good news is something unusual might be revealed to you. A secret might come out. (“Richard Bachman is really Stephen King?”)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have to control a tendency to be blunt when talking to others because it’s as if your mind doesn’t have time to think before the words come out of your mouth. Major oops! Knowing this ahead of time, make an effort to count to three before you speak. Be circumspect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with bosses, parents and VIPs (including the police) might go off the rails today. Impulsive, sudden words could trigger problems. First off: Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Secondly: Think before you speak. Say nothing you will regret. Make your life easier.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans will change today — almost certainly. This is also an accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Surprising news in the media might stun you or catch you off guard. News from afar might also surprise. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Gerard Butler (1969) shares your birthday. You are strong willed and courageous. You are also perceptive, astute and capable of humorous irony. You are sensitive and idealistic and you believe in fighting for what is right. This year is slower paced. In particular you will focus on your closest relationships, especially where they require your kindness and consideration. You can make a difference in someone else’s life.