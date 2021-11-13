 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago outdoors: “Graffiti Heron,” Dave Genz on early ice, IN coho stocking, mushroom legality question

Bill Savage’s “Graffiti Heron on North Shore Channel,” Dave Genz on early ice, some figures on the coho stocking in Indiana tributaries, and a question on the legality of mushroom picking are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.

By Dale Bowman
Bill Savage’s “Graffiti Heron on North Shore Channel.” Credit: Bill Savage
Bill Savage’s “Graffiti Heron on North Shore Channel.”
Bill Savage

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bill Savage tweeted “Graffiti Heron on North Shore Channel,” which was taken around the underpass on the North Shore Channel Trail at Lincoln.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Another view of Bill Savages’s “Graffiti Heron on North Shore Channel.” Credit: Bill Savage
Another view of Bill Savages’s “Graffiti Heron on North Shore Channel.”
Bill Savage

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Sunday, Nov. 14: Ice Fishing Swap Meet and Greet, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3535 N Richmond Rd, Johnsburg

FISH GATHERING

Thursday, Nov. 18: Speaker TBD, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

SEASONS

Today, Nov. 13: South central zone, white-fronted geese, Canada geese and first scaup season open

Sunday, Nov. 14: First dove season ends

Friday, Nov. 19: Rail season ends

Friday, Nov. 19, to Nov. 21: First firearm deer season

FPCC PERMITS

Monday, Nov. 15: Opening day for Forest Preserves of Cook County 2022 picnic and special event permits fpdcc.com/permits (better) or (800) 870-3666, and camping reservations fpdcc.com/camping or (855) 937-2267, 8 a.m. start,

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Why is it illegal to pick from park districts and government owned properties? One is not destroying anything, most likely what you pick would grow back shortly as I have seen in my back yard when I mow over the mushrooms.” Vic Favia

A: Fungi serve roles in the natural world, especially breaking organic material down. I understand picking not being allowed in natural areas,, preserves and their ilk. Picking is allowed, with some boundaries, at such places as State Fish and Wildlife Areas.

BIG NUMBER

80,896: Coho salmon recently stocked in Indiana’s Trail Creek (29,457, approximately 7.2 inches) and East Branch of the Little Calumet River (51,439, 6.6 inches). Take care if fishing these areas.

LAST WORD

“You can never assume anything, especially if it’s based on what happened last year. Early ice is a continuation of late fall.”

Dave Genz, in “Early Ice is Set by Fall,” on davegenz.com, advising to pay more attention to the fall than the previous year’s ice fishing

