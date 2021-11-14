Teen charged in connection with fatal shooting inside Humboldt Park liquor store

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting inside a liquor store in Humboldt Park.

The teenager faces one count of first-degree murder for the Nov. 8 shooting death of 44-year-old James Carson Jr., Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m at Midtown Market and Liquor, 3855 W. Division St., police said. Surveillance footage shows Carson Jr. grabbing a bottle and walking forward as a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt takes out a handgun and shoots him in the chest.

Carson Jr. was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead around two hours later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.