Man stabbed on CTA platform in the Loop; police officer injured

Two men were fighting on a train when one man pulled the other onto the platform and stabbed him with a knife, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two Chicago police officers patrol the Jackson Red Line platform.
A man was stabbed during a fight on a CTA platform Nov. 14, 2021, in the Loop.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was stabbed during a fight on a CTA platform in the Loop Monday evening. A Chicago police officer was also injured while responding to the scene.

About 5:45 p.m., two men were fighting on a train near the 300 block of South Dearborn Street when one man pulled the other onto the platform and stabbed him with a knife, Chicago police said.

The man with the knife then grabbed a blunt object and struck an officer in the back, police said.

The 44-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His condition was unknown.

The man who stabbed him was taken to Stroger Hospital for unknown injuries. His condition was also unknown.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was stabilized.

