A good tiger muskie and even better headgear earn Fish of the Week honors

Matthew Podobinski caught a 45-inch tiger muskie in early November in Vilas County, Wisconsin on a muskie sucker.

Bonus points come for the photo for the headgear (on Podobinski) and the background. Yes, bonus points do come for a good story or a photo with a special hook in consideration for Fish of the Week.

Tiger muskies are a hybrid of a cross between northern pike and muskie.

This is the third week in a row for a muskie being FOTW. Soon somebody will have a special perch from the lakefront or something else (lake trout?).

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).