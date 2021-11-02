Doubling down on muskies: Pair of muskies share FOTW honors, it’s time in northern Wisconsin

Howard Bass and Mark Kosevich sent reminders that prime muskie time in northern Wisconsin is here.

“Unfortunately, the walleye weren’t biting but I did get two musky,” Bass emailed.

He caught his on a jig-and-minnow on 4-pound line last week in Vilas County.

“The musky I watched pushing cisco the last couple days made this one look like a minnow,” he followed up with Monday.

Kosevich caught his 40-inch muskie on Lac Courte Oreilles late morning Friday on a Red Eyed crankbait.

“Hit right at the boat and went ballistic trying all the tricks, going under the boat, rolling,” he emailed. “Released him unharmed to fight another day.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

