Doubling down on muskies: Pair of muskies share FOTW honors, it’s time in northern Wisconsin

Howard Bass and Mark Kosevich share Fish of the Week honors with muskies from northern Wisconsin.

By Dale Bowman
Howard Bass with a good muskie from Vilas County. Provided photo
Provided

Howard Bass and Mark Kosevich sent reminders that prime muskie time in northern Wisconsin is here.

“Unfortunately, the walleye weren’t biting but I did get two musky,” Bass emailed.

He caught his on a jig-and-minnow on 4-pound line last week in Vilas County.

“The musky I watched pushing cisco the last couple days made this one look like a minnow,” he followed up with Monday.

Mark Kosevich caught a good muskie from Lac Courte Oreilles. Provided photo
Provided

Kosevich caught his 40-inch muskie on Lac Courte Oreilles late morning Friday on a Red Eyed crankbait.

“Hit right at the boat and went ballistic trying all the tricks, going under the boat, rolling,” he emailed. “Released him unharmed to fight another day.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

