Giant Day of the Dead altar in Pilsen pays tribute to those who died during the pandemic

Isabel Hernandez’s Dia de Muertos altar is so big, it resembles a pyramid.

Hernandez, who built the structure in her yard near the corner of 19th and Loomis Street in Pilsen, asked neighbors to submit photos of loved ones who died so she could include them in the altar.

On the Day of the Dead, which is Tuesday, people pay tribute to those who have died by creating altars that often feature things that were important to a deceased relative.

But Hernandez decided to pay tribute to hundreds of people in her altar this year, including many who died of COVID. That includes her brother, whose picture is at the top of the altar, WBUR reported.

Here are more photos of 15-foot-tall altar: