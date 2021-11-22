Surprise big muskies: FOTW comes while jigging for walleye on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage

Scott Budzinski caught two surprise muskies while fishing for walleye with an 1/8th-ounce Invasion Jig and minnow on 10-pound line Nov. 8 on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage in northern Wisconsin. The biggest one was 52 inches long (pictured above).

“[It] was my second musky catch-and-release of the day,” Budzinski emailed. “Thirty minutes before this one hit, I released a 42-inch musky.”

The first muskie came on a jig-and-minnow, too.

Yes, if you’re counting, it is the fourth muskie in a row for FOTW.

That 52-incher deserves a full-length view.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

