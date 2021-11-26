Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

“Whoa Nellie!” Be careful because most of this day is a moon alert. The good news is it’s a creative day for you! It’s a fabulous day to schmooze and socialize with others, so get out and have fun! However, during the moon alert, restrict your spending to food and gas. Don’t shop.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to entertain at home and enjoy warm family discussions, especially with a female relative. You might also enjoy cocooning at home and settling down in front of the TV with your favorite snacks because most of this day is a moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are a curious person who loves catching up on gossip. You also love an adoring peanut gallery. Today is a great day to schmooze with others! Enjoy short trips, appointments and errands; however, restrict shopping to food and gas. Postpone important decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful: The moon is in your Money House and it’s a moon alert. Therefore, be careful! Postpone important financial negotiations. When it comes to spending money, restrict purchases to food and gas. Be safe and protect your assets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fun-loving, upbeat day! Enjoy schmoozing with others and exploring the arts, social outings and sports events. You might also enjoy playful activities with kids. However, please note that today is a moon alert, which means restrict spending to food and gas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to hunker down at home and enjoy family discussions. However, agree to nothing important because today is a moon alert. Therefore, relax, have a good time today. Socialize with others in a low-key way, but restrict shopping to food and gas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your House of Friendships. Furthermore, it’s a moon alert. Keep things light. Avoid important decisions. Nevertheless, you will enjoy warm times with friends and relating to groups. Do not volunteer for anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are high visibility today. People will notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. (People in authority.) Because today is a moon alert, just coast. Make no important decisions. Don’t shop (except for food). Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an exciting day for you because you have a chance to explore new ideas, talk to people from different backgrounds and possibly travel. All things that you enjoy doing. The thing to remember is that most of this day is a moon alert, which means restrict spending to food and gas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful because today the moon is in one of your Money Houses, specifically the one relating to shared income, debt and taxes. Because of the moon alert, make no important decisions regarding these matters. If shopping, restrict spending to food and gas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is directly opposite your sign today. Hey, this is no biggie. It simply requires cooperation and tolerance. Be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because of the moon alert today, you might be a bit frustrated at work because shortages and confused decisions might dog your footsteps. Postpone important decisions. (Definitely.) Restrict spending money to food and gas. Nevertheless, this is an upbeat, playful day. Enjoy!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Tina Turner (1939) shares your birthday. You are a seeker in life who is an idealist. You also have common sense and a good sense of humor. The theme of service will be in your life this year, which is why you have to take care of yourself so that you can be helpful to others, especially family. Actually it’s a good year for a personal makeover.