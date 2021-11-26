Man dies after striking light post in Woodlawn

A man died Friday morning after striking a light post in Woodlawn on the Far South Side.

About 2 a.m., police responded to a call for a traffic crash and found a burgundy Nissan Altima that had struck a light post with a man believed to be in his late 20s inside in the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive, Chicago police said.

He was initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with body trauma, but died to his injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident wasn’t immediately known.