Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 10 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to sit down with partners and close friends to discuss practicalities and travel plans. Note: It’s a wonderful day to study, and it’s a particularly good day to finish a paper or manuscript. “At last!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions about shared property, debt, taxes, inheritances and insurance matters will be productive because people are in a practical frame of mind. They want to get the job done, and they want things to be done correctly. Simple Simon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you will have a practical, serious discussion. This is a good idea! Make a point of sitting down with someone to make plans at a concrete level and figure out ways to execute them in a realistic way. Listen to the advice of experience.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you find it easy to work and get things done! Your mind is focused, and you’re motivated to accomplish as much as possible. Discussions about health (perhaps related to teeth, bones and joints) will be productive. You might also address pet issues.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you work in the arts or the entertainment world, this is an excellent day to study with a master or a teacher. It’s the perfect day to practice so that you can hone your technique because you have the dedication, patience and motivation to do this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A parent or older family member might have excellent advice for you today. (It certainly never hurts to listen, and it’s always courteous and respectful.) This is a good day to discuss home repairs or how to fix something and make your home routine run more smoothly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can plan and create schedules today. This is not the day to relax and kick back and have a good time. Au contraire! Talk to others to learn ways of doing things so you have the practical knowledge to set things in motion. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will make great headway in financial matters today because you’re in a sensible, practical frame of mind. You might see ways to cut costs. You might establish a budget for yourself. You might see better ways to use your resources and make the most of what you have.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today even if you don’t work, you will spend time reflecting about serious matters because you’re in a serious frame of mind. Take advantage of this energy while it lasts so that you can get as much done as possible. (A disciplined mind is a shame to waste.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your efforts to do research or study history or get information from the past will produce excellent results today. For starters, you’re in the right frame of mind. You’re serious. You won’t overlook details. Your approach to everything will be analytical and logical. Bravo!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A discussion with someone older and perhaps more experienced will be beneficial for you today. Even if this is not your first rodeo, there’s always someone who knows more or someone who has some helpful tips you can use. Be open to hearing whatever comes your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Talk to parents, bosses, VIPs and the police to get the results you want today. People will listen to you; and vice versa, you will listen to them. Seek their advice because you will benefit from guidance concerning the larger world.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Writer, humorist Mark Twain (1835-1910) shares your birthday. You have excellent verbal skills and can articulate your thoughts with clever humor. You are warm, caring and compassionate. You are also hard-working and have a personal sense of ethics and honor. This year’s a time of fresh beginnings for you. This means you have to have the courage to explore new ideas and be ready to open any door.