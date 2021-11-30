 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Illinois deer hunting: Harvest during first firearm season ticks up from first season in 2020

Harvest during the first part of Illinois’ firearm deer season saw an uptick of 3, 153 from harvest in the first part in 2020.

By Dale Bowman
A deer blind during the first part of Illinois’ firearm deer season. Credit: Dale Bowman
Dale Bowman

Harvest during the first part of Illinois’ firearm deer season, during Nov. 19-21, had an uptick 3,153 deer from harvest during first season in 2020.

That counters a noted downward turn in harvest, so far, in archery deer harvest in 2021-22 as compared to the same time frame in 20-21.

Weather during the first part of firearm season probably helped. It was fairly typical fall weather with some rain in parts of state on the weekend.

The second part of Illinois’ firearm deer season is Thursday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 5.

Here is the key opening paragraphs from the Illinois Department of Nature Resources release:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,300 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 19-21.

Comparatively, hunters took 47,147 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2020.

Click here to read the full press release and see the county-by-county breakdown.

