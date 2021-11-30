 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Coach Kelly sends wrong message by leaving Notre Dame at critical time

By jumping ship at this key moment, Brian Kelly has turned a season of achievement and promise into a bitter pill of disappointment and betrayal.

By Letters to the Editor
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 6. LSU is hiring him away from Notre Dame, a stunning move of one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.
Team sports really do teach important life lessons. In the case of ex-Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly [“Brian’s gone: LSU antes up for Kelly”], his bolting ND for a $75 million contract at LSU teaches his young players that money and ego are all that matter in big-time college sports, and any reference to character, loyalty, teamwork, etc., is so much hypocritical blather. By jumping ship at this key moment, Kelly has turned a season of achievement and promise into a bitter pill of disappointment and betrayal.

Kelly’s salary — hundreds of times what an adjunct instructor at LSU makes — will provide for a luxurious lifestyle. But I wonder if it’s enough to make up for the fact that in future years, all Kelly will be remembered for is selling out his players when they most needed him. As for LSU, the school may win a few more games, but at a cost in institutional reputation, morale and integrity that will dwarf even Kelly’s grotesquely bloated paycheck.

Hugh Iglarsh, Skokie

Important life lessons

Recently, I’ve been reading a blog post that follows the Facebook posts and tweets of anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 deniers. They are filled with hate for President Joe Biden and Democrats and support for COVID conspiracy theories.

The other common thread that runs through them is that in each story someone gets COVID and bad things happen. Family members die horrible deaths alone. Children are orphaned and families bankrupted. For what? Political affiliation is no reason to risk the lives of your family and the rest of us. If you’re eligible, please get the shot.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

Correct analysis

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s column addressing travel bans and the omicron variant is the most concise, morally and scientifically correct analysis of the need for global action to address the pandemic I have seen. I thank God for his sane voice of reason.

Is anyone in ANY government listening?

Rick Wetzel, Old Town

New caucus

First Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. Then Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. Now Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., faces the possibility of losing her House committee assignments over reprehensible words and deeds.

Looks like the GOP has established a new House caucus to join the Freedom Caucus and others. Call it the Committeeless Caucus.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

