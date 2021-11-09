A really big muskie from the Fox River: Big enough to earn Fish of the Week honors

As Russell Johnson put it in an email last, “Lower Fox River giant I got today, 49-incher.”

A 49-inch muskie anywhere is a giant. And it’s not Johnson’s first from the Fox.

“I use suspending Rapalas,” he messaged. “I was targeting the musky, but wasn’t expecting one that big out of the Fox. But I have caught 44s, 42s, 47s, and all others. Winter is my favorite time to target them. I usually average around 30 a year from the Fox, though this year has been slower with the low water [on the Fox], in at seven.”

Muskie in the Fox are likely escapees that arrive via various tributaries.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing

