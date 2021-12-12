Chicago outdoors: Eagle Scout, deer mount, Michigan perch record, small-billed elaenia, burbot mating

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

Dr. Elizabeth Pector photographed the small-billed elaenia last Saturday in Waukegan. “This South American flycatcher has been hanging out in some yews eating berries instead of a warm beach or forest in Rio! . . . Only a handful have ever been seen in North America; two times in Chicago area and once recently in Quebec.”

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Southeast Wisconsin guide Joel Michel, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Capt. Harley Goodman from Jackpot Charters, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Dec. 12: Muzzleloader-only deer season ends

Monday, Dec. 12: Applications begin for second lottery, spring turkey

Tuesday, Dec. 13: First scaup season, central zone, ends

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Second scaup season, central zone, begins

YOUTH HUNTING

Dec. 31: Deadline to register for 2022 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on Jan. 17, (217) 785-8060

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Just wanted to share with you this picture. Garrett did the mount himself. He plans to find a nice piece of natural wood to put it on.” Randy Glennon, Garrett’s father.

A: I ran into them the evening of opening day when they were loading Garrett’s big buck at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The photo made me ask if Garrett was an Eagle Scout and his father replied, “Troop 196 out of St. Peter Lutheran church in Schaumburg. His group of scouts his age all made Eagle, about eight to 10 of them.”

Click here for the column on Garrett and his big buck.

BIG NUMBER

3.75: Pounds of the Michigan hook-and-line record yellow perch. The 21-incher was caught in 1947 from Lake Independence in Marquette County.

LAST WORD

“Reproduction occurs in pairs or sometimes in groups of dozens or even in the hundreds, in shallow water over sand or gravel bottoms. There is no nest built and no care for the eggs or newly hatched young.”

Minnesota DNR, on the mating habits of burbot, click here for more