 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago outdoors: Eagle Scout, deer mount, Michigan perch record, small-billed elaenia, burbot mating

A small-billed elaenia in Waukegan, an Eagle Scout doing his own deer mount, Michigan’s long-standing record for yellow perch, and breeding habits of burbot are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman
A small-billed elaenia in Waukegan. Credit: Dr. Elizabeth Pector
A small-billed elaenia in Waukegan.
Dr. Elizabeth Pector

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

Dr. Elizabeth Pector photographed the small-billed elaenia last Saturday in Waukegan. “This South American flycatcher has been hanging out in some yews eating berries instead of a warm beach or forest in Rio! . . . Only a handful have ever been seen in North America; two times in Chicago area and once recently in Quebec.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Southeast Wisconsin guide Joel Michel, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Capt. Harley Goodman from Jackpot Charters, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Dec. 12: Muzzleloader-only deer season ends

Monday, Dec. 12: Applications begin for second lottery, spring turkey

Tuesday, Dec. 13: First scaup season, central zone, ends

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Second scaup season, central zone, begins

YOUTH HUNTING

Dec. 31: Deadline to register for 2022 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on Jan. 17, (217) 785-8060

Garrett Glennon with his beginning work on the mount for his big buck taken during the first segment of Illinois’ firearm deer season at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area. Provided photo
Garrett Glennon with his beginning work on the mount for his big buck taken during the first segment of Illinois’ firearm deer season at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Provided

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Just wanted to share with you this picture. Garrett did the mount himself. He plans to find a nice piece of natural wood to put it on.” Randy Glennon, Garrett’s father.

A: I ran into them the evening of opening day when they were loading Garrett’s big buck at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The photo made me ask if Garrett was an Eagle Scout and his father replied, “Troop 196 out of St. Peter Lutheran church in Schaumburg. His group of scouts his age all made Eagle, about eight to 10 of them.”

Click here for the column on Garrett and his big buck.

BIG NUMBER

3.75: Pounds of the Michigan hook-and-line record yellow perch. The 21-incher was caught in 1947 from Lake Independence in Marquette County.

LAST WORD

“Reproduction occurs in pairs or sometimes in groups of dozens or even in the hundreds, in shallow water over sand or gravel bottoms. There is no nest built and no care for the eggs or newly hatched young.”

Minnesota DNR, on the mating habits of burbot, click here for more

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Dear Abby: Pet sitting in friend’s filthy home grosses me out

The cats don’t get much attention because the sitter can’t wait to flee the cluttered floors and dirty bathroom.

By Abigail Van Buren

1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 15 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

In the fatal attack, a man was fatally shot Saturday morning while standing on the porch of his friend’s house in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

6 injured in 3-way-crash near Dan Ryan Expy. in Morgan Park

The crash occurred in the 11400 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 1:45 a.m, police said.

By Mohammad Samra

Chicago tenants need protection, now more than ever

The passage of the Just Cause bill will end of the practice of using no-fault terminations and evictions to hide unlawful retaliation and discrimination, and it will humanize displacement by gentrification.

By Letters to the Editor

Person killed with blunt force object in Gage Park

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

By Mohammad Samra

Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

By Georgia Nicols